Kyle Christensen | OL

There’s a new member of the Mustang family! Welcome to @KalChristensen!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/l5Pb997cFT— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: OL (G/C)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 260
Hometown: Auburn, CA
School: Placer
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: Nevada, Oregon State, UC Davis, San Diego
Notes
Christensen verbally committed to Cal Poly in October, choosing the Mustangs over FBS schools like Nevada and Oregon State and fellow Big Sky programs like UC Davis.
He's a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman from Placer High in Auburn that is better suited at one of the interior spots on the O-line. Christensen appeared the be a perfect fit for the triple-option offense. He's a road grater on the interior where he was utilized in Placer's wing-T offense.
He's a long athlete, though he does use leverage and has plenty of strength for a high school athlete and a good frame that should fill out at Cal Poly.
Christensen went on his official visit to Cal Poly on the weekend of Dec. 14 and signed on Dec. 18.
