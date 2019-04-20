The holiday weekend kicked off in Lompoc on Saturday morning with a festive Easter Egg Hunt at River Park.
Hundreds of children and families from throughout the Lompoc Valley participated in the annual communitywide egg hunt, which is coordinated by the city of Lompoc. The attendees were able to hunt for eggs, as well as play games, enjoy lunch and visit with the Easter Bunny.
During the egg hunt, which was staggered for different age groups, the kids searched in a roped off area for chocolate egg-shaped candies. Among the other activities were carnival games, face painting, and use of the park's playground equipment.
Kayla Arellano, 3, waits with her grandmother Gina Galindo before Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
The event was organized by the city's recreation division in collaboration with the Kiwanis Club of Lompoc, the MOMS Club of Lompoc and Camp Fire USA.
The Easter holiday is Sunday.
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 22.jpg
Kids search for chocolate eggs during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 16.jpg
Madison Diaz, 1, searches for chocolate eggs during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 08.jpg
Lompoc Recreation Division personnel toss out chocolate eggs before Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 02.jpg
Aurora Poore, 2, wasn't happy to meet the Easter Bunny during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park on Saturday. Helping at right is Robert Robinson, 8.
Len Wood, Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 03.jpg
Aleca Bertone and her son Logan, 8 months, join the search for chocolate eggs Saturday during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park.
Len Wood, Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 04.jpg
David Lambert, 3, left, searches for chocolate eggs Saturday during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park.
Len Wood, Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 05.jpg
Alina Mercado, 4, gets her face painted Saturday during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park.
Len Wood, Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 06.jpg
Kayla Arellano, 3, waits with her grandmother Gina Galindo before Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 07.jpg
Kids search for chocolate eggs during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 01.jpg
Kids search for chocolate eggs Saturday during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park.
Len Wood, Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 09.jpg
Eden Wilhite, 1, found some chocolate eggs during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 10.jpg
Arianna Barragon, 11, searches for chocolate eggs during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 11.jpg
Kids search for chocolate eggs during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 12.jpg
Kids search for chocolate eggs during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 13.jpg
Kids search for chocolate eggs during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 14.jpg
Kids search for chocolate eggs during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 15.jpg
Kids search for chocolate eggs during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 17.jpg
Kids search for chocolate eggs during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 18.jpg
Romeo Bueno, 2, and Arianna Lopez, 4, showed off the chocolate eggs they found during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 19.jpg
David Lambert, 3, left, finds a chocolate egg during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 20.jpg
Alina and Dominic Mercado got their faces painted during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 21.jpg
Kids start their search for chocolate eggs during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 23.jpg
Kids search for chocolate eggs during Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park, on Saturday.
Len Wood Staff
Subscribe to Breaking News