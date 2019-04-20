The holiday weekend kicked off in Lompoc on Saturday morning with a festive Easter Egg Hunt at River Park.

Hundreds of children and families from throughout the Lompoc Valley participated in the annual communitywide egg hunt, which is coordinated by the city of Lompoc. The attendees were able to hunt for eggs, as well as play games, enjoy lunch and visit with the Easter Bunny.

During the egg hunt, which was staggered for different age groups, the kids searched in a roped off area for chocolate egg-shaped candies. Among the other activities were carnival games, face painting, and use of the park's playground equipment.

042019 Lompoc Egg Hunt 06.jpg

Kayla Arellano, 3, waits with her grandmother Gina Galindo before Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at River Park on Saturday.

The event was organized by the city's recreation division in collaboration with the Kiwanis Club of Lompoc, the MOMS Club of Lompoc and Camp Fire USA.

The Easter holiday is Sunday.

