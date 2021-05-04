040221 Paso Righetti 08.JPG
Buy Now

Righetti's Kidasi Nepa had 202 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in the 40-29 win over Templeton on Friday.

Nepa finished his Righetti career with a monster game, rushing 29 times for 202 yards and two scores as Righetti wrapped up its spring season with a 4-1 record in the 40-29 win at Templeton on Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you