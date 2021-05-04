Nepa finished his Righetti career with a monster game, rushing 29 times for 202 yards and two scores as Righetti wrapped up its spring season with a 4-1 record in the 40-29 win at Templeton on Friday.
Kidasi Nepa, Righetti football
Trending Now
-
Ex-Uber driver from Santa Maria sentenced to 50-plus years in prison for raping passengers
-
3 hospitalized with moderate injures after crash between big-rig and Prius
-
MS-13 gang member sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted murder
-
Shooting victim found in car identified as 28-year-old Lompoc man
-
CHP identifies victim in Sunday's fatal Hwy 101 crash south of Solomon Summit