As a Lompoc native, Jim Mosby has seen and experienced many of the ups and downs of the city over the past several decades.
Mosby, who has served on the Lompoc City Council for the past four years, said he believes the city can reverse some of its recent negative trends, particularly with regard to finances and economic opportunity, with the correct leadership in place. It is in large because of that, he said, that he decided to run for mayor this year in a race that is pitting him against fellow City Council member Jenelle Osborne, with whom he often disagrees on key issues.
“I think that we need somebody who really has a vision and can back up the vision and not just use talking points that don’t come to reality,” Mosby said when asked why people should vote for him.
“I believe I bring more of a business sense to the position,” he added, “and I believe at this time right now, the city of Lompoc doesn’t need talking points. The city of Lompoc needs a serious kick in the pants, so to say. Lompoc really needs to get going.”
Mosby and Osborne will face off in the Nov. 6 election with both looking to succeed current Mayor Bob Lingl, who has served since 2014 but chose not to seek re-election this year.
One of the central issues in the mayoral battle has been the city’s budget.
Osborne has raised concerns, both on the council and during her campaign, with the tone and direction of last year’s lengthy budget deliberations, which were led from the dais in large part by Mosby. While Mosby and other council members sometimes butted heads with city administrators and staff during those hearings, Mosby said he was proud of the way they turned out and pointed to his role as an example of his effective leadership.
Anyone who reviews those meetings, Mosby said, “will see how a leader works with city staff to balance the budget.”
A lot of the disagreement between Mosby and then-City Manager Patrick Wiemiller, who resigned from his position last December, centered on how to generate revenue. Wiemiller opened the discussions by proposing three new taxes, while Mosby and others on the council rebuffed that proposal and instead expressed a desire to cut back in other areas.
Mosby, a self-described “budget hawk,” said he particularly takes issue with Osborne and Lingl, who were in favor of putting the tax measures before voters, characterizing him as being “disruptive” during the deliberations.
“I don’t believe I was being ‘disruptive,’” Mosby said. “Patrick Wiemiller and I, we figured it out and we got along and we ended up balancing the budget without new taxes and without going bankrupt, and we still gave out raises to police and fire (employees).
“For them [Lingl and Osborne] to say it was ‘disruptive’ — disruptive would’ve been taking $500 per family each year in new taxes,” he added. “That’s disruptive.”
Mosby’s 2018 mayoral campaign has largely focused on his desire to not bring about new taxes or increases in utility rates without prior independent studies.
If he is elected mayor, he said he will also look to change the city’s jobs and housing imbalance by pushing for projects to create more homes and grow the city, likely through annexation, which could in turn bring about more jobs and cut down on the high percentage of Lompoc residents who commute out of town for work.
One way to potentially grow the city and add quality jobs, Mosby said, would be to open discussions with state universities about bringing a satellite campus to Lompoc. He said he recently discovered that city leaders have engaged in similar conversations, privately, with schools in recent years.
“This would be a game-changer for our town, to provide high-paying jobs, clean jobs, for our community and opportunities for our people,” he said. “I just can’t believe that it hasn’t even been brought forward publicly for discussion.
“These are things that are game-changers for this city,” he added, “and we need to change the game.”
Mosby, who was appointed to a City Council seat in 2014, is in the middle of his first full term on the council after finishing as runner-up, behind Osborne, in the three-person 2016 City Council race. The 54-year-old is a business owner and property manager who previously served on the Lompoc Utilities Commission and still serves on Santa Barbara County’s Parks Commission, a position to which he was appointed in 2012 by 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam.
Mosby said his main goals are to bring truth and transparency to the mayor’s seat and to continue "asking the hard questions" and fighting for Lompoc families.
"I believe the city is always in desperate need for a strong third branch of our local government that’s not going to be a rubber stamp for staff reports and that’s going to be able to stand up for the people and do the hard work that it takes to ask the tough questions," he said.
“I have the time and am willing to put the time forward to investigate more than just the staff report, and I also have a good historical background of our town and community."
More information about his campaign can be found at www.mosbyformayor.com.