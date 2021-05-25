San Juan had a hand in helping the Panthers win their first ever league title in girls track.
The senior finished second in the 100 and 200 and third in the 400. She also helped the Panthers win the 4x100 relay.
San Juan had a hand in helping the Panthers win their first ever league title in girls track.
The senior finished second in the 100 and 200 and third in the 400. She also helped the Panthers win the 4x100 relay.
Sports Editor
Alumni Fresno State
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.