Keyshawn Pu'a's Nipomo team took a 24-10 loss at Mission Prep on Saturday. Pu'a did what he could on defense, piling up 12 total tackles and two tackles-for-loss.
Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo, SR, RB/LB: 12 total tackle (9 solo), 2 TFLs.
Keyshawn Pu'a's Nipomo team took a 24-10 loss at Mission Prep on Saturday. Pu'a did what he could on defense, piling up 12 total tackles and two tackles-for-loss.
Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo, SR, RB/LB: 12 total tackle (9 solo), 2 TFLs.
Sports Editor
Alumni Fresno State
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.