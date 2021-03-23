030821 NHS Football 11.JPG
Nipomo's Keyshawn Pu'a carries the ball during a recent practice.

Keyshawn Pu'a's Nipomo team took a 24-10 loss at Mission Prep on Saturday. Pu'a did what he could on defense, piling up 12 total tackles and two tackles-for-loss.

Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo, SR, RB/LB: 12 total tackle (9 solo), 2 TFLs. 

