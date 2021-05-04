032421 Nipomo Righetti Softball 02.JPG
Nipomo's Key-annah Pu'a struck out 10 and hit a home run in a win over Orcutt Academy last week.

In the one game the Titans played last week, Pu'a showed why she's one of the top players in the area. 

Pu'a homered, drove in two runs and struck out 10 batters in only five innings as Nipomo cruised past Orcutt Academy 15-3.

