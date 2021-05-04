In the one game the Titans played last week, Pu'a showed why she's one of the top players in the area.
Pu'a homered, drove in two runs and struck out 10 batters in only five innings as Nipomo cruised past Orcutt Academy 15-3.
In the one game the Titans played last week, Pu'a showed why she's one of the top players in the area.
Pu'a homered, drove in two runs and struck out 10 batters in only five innings as Nipomo cruised past Orcutt Academy 15-3.
Sports Editor
Alumni Fresno State
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.