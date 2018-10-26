One of the most common questions I get is: Why are our water rates so high? In the Valley, we are blessed with a very good quality of water that needs little to no treatment, and by and large, supplies are very good too. So what about the water rates?
Water rates are set to recover the expenses of providing safe, reliable water to customers. The voters of California have passed a law, known as Proposition 218, which requires each water purveyor to complete a rate study showing the actual cost of providing the water. Public hearings must be held before any water rate increase can occur in order for the customers to comment on, and even protest, any proposed rate increases.
Every year the Santa Barbara County Water Agency prepares a water rate comparison of the major water purveyors in the county. The most recent information shows that the residents of our Valley enjoy some of the lowest water rates in all of Santa Barbara County. For Santa Ynez Valley water users, all water rates are at or the below the countywide average.
The Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1 (often just called ID1 or the District) delivers water to the communities of Los Olivos, Ballard, Santa Ynez, and the City of Solvang. Solvang owns their own independent water system, and uses water from ID1 as a back-up supply. The cities of Buellton and Lompoc also operate their own separate water systems.
In the recent drought, ID1 and the City of Solvang joined together to buy additional short-term water from other water suppliers in California. That water was used with regular supplies in a such a way as to minimize costs and maximize reliability for everyone. Solvang and ID1 have formed a committee to further explore other areas of joint cooperation to achieve the most reliable water at the lowest possible rates.