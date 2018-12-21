“Average is not good enough!” That sounds like a parent exhorting their student child to achieve better grades. But here in the Santa Ynez Valley, it applies to rainfall. With winter now officially upon us, and dry conditions having persisted all but one of the last seven rain seasons, it is natural to wonder, “how much rain do we need to get this winter to fill Lake Cachuma?” With the lake approaching historically low levels, it is a good question to ask.
The Santa Ynez Valley depends on four main water supplies: Groundwater wells in what is known as the Santa Ynez uplands, diversions from the Santa Ynez River, stored water in Lake Cachuma, and State water from northern California. Of these four major supplies, three are local and depend on local rainfall for replenishment. State Water more or less depends on snowpack – snowpack being nature's water supply storage – in the northern Sierra Nevada mountain range several hundred miles from here.
For Lake Cachuma, an average rainfall year of 18 inches does not fill an empty reservoir. Yes, average rainfall keeps us even water supply-wise, but in order to get through the dry times we need to begin with a full reservoir. Basically then, on the long term, “average is not good enough”.
The filling of surface reservoirs like Cachuma depends upon run-off into the reservoir, not rain falling upon the lake. Significant runoff is only created when the ground is saturated and cannot hold any more water. After our typically dry summers, the ground is extremely dry – so dry that it may take one or two and sometimes three “average” storms to create soil conditions where run-off can occur. Then, assuming the next storms arrive before the watershed has a chance to dry out again, the next two or three storms may create some runoff.
Given that our area has historically on average experienced only four to five large storms per year, you can see that the chances to create a condition resulting in a major amount of run-off are very small in an average year. What is needed is an above average year with maybe six or seven significant storms. Instead of an average rainfall year of 18 inches, we would need something above 20 inches of rain this winter to bring the lake from its existing low level of 30 percent full to a 100 percent full condition.
Lake Cachuma is only one of four water supplies for the Improvement District No. 1. The District does not depend upon just one supply, but a balanced portfolio of groundwater wells, diversions from the Santa Ynez River, imported water that is supplied by the Sierra Nevada, all in addition to the supply from Lake Cachuma.