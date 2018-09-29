The Kei Lin Foundation in Solvang is looking for volunteers to work in support services with fundraising events, including taking inventory, setting up displays at public events and other activities in support of senior citizens.
Foundation trustees are also looking for a new full-time director, which is not a volunteer position, to work directly with the board of trustees and coordinating activities with committees and volunteers, said Carole E. Smith, deputy director for public relations.
Margaret Tsai said she established the Kei Lin Foundation in 2012 in honor of her mother, Kei Lin, whose hard work and dedication served as an inspiration throughout her lifetime.
The nonprofit foundation operates exclusively for charitable, scientific, literary and educational programs dedicated to youth in agricultural careers.
But its primary emphasis is on supporting senior citizens who have no immediate living relatives or resources to help alleviate hunger and assist in their well being.
Anyone interested in volunteering or applying for the director’s position can call the foundation at 805-688-5816 or send a fax to 805-688-5350.