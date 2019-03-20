Santa Ynez Valley’s 2019 Health & Human Services Volunteer of the Year doesn’t remember a stage in her adult life in which she did not volunteer.
“I started when the kids were in preschool, and I haven’t ever stopped. I just felt as if it was important to give back to the community,” said Kathy Erb.
Nearly four decades on, she’s trying to slow down, but the camaraderie, sense of fulfillment and a true affinity with the organizations she serves keep her in the game.
“The heart that gives gathers. That’s how I really feel about it. When you volunteer, give of yourself, it totally enriches your life,” Erb said.
A numbers maven by nature, Erb began her career at the bottom of the ladder in the banking industry. She ultimately advanced to operations manager before leaving it all behind to raise a family while serving as bookkeeper for the family business.
Through it all, she stepped up to fill community needs wherever she found them.
“Both of my parents were volunteers. My siblings are all volunteers. My husband and I volunteer, so naturally our kids now volunteer,” Erb said.
She volunteered in a variety of positions, including room mother, president of her children’s elementary Parent Teacher Association, with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and as president of Glendale Council PTA, the overarching body for Glendale’s 27 schools. She was also a member, and ultimately president, of the Glendale chapter National Charity League, a unique unit in that it operated a senior home.
“This gal has volunteer blood in her throughout her whole life,” said Barbara Anderson, who nominated Erb for the recognition.
The Erb family traveled to Santa Ynez Valley monthly for four decades before making the move 14 years ago to help with aging parents.
“It’s kind of a family joke that, when we moved up here, I said I’d just sit on my duff and relax. The whole family laughs at that,” Erb recalled.
She joined the Santa Ynez Valley Community Hospital Auxiliary in 2008 and has since been a leader in all aspects of the organization. She served as president from 2014 to 2017 and, according to Anderson, was instrumental in rewriting the policies and procedures of the organization.
“This was a major job of redefining the organization that had been going for 53 years,” Anderson wrote in her nomination.
Erb also served as past president for three years, then manager and treasurer of the New To You Shop, 1689 Oak Street in Solvang, which serves to raise money for the hospital. Most recently, Erb oversaw the major renovations of the shop from windows to paint, doors to the new computer and security systems.
“When you want something done, you ask Kathy to do it,” Anderson wrote.
All funds raised by sales from the shop are used for student scholarships and to purchase equipment for the hospital. Last year, five scholarships of $3,000 each were granted to students studying for healthcare industry careers. In recent years, funds have been used to purchase a new mammogram machine and to furnish the hospital lobby.
The greatest challenge for nonprofits, she said, is finding volunteers, particularly for leadership roles.
“I think it’s part that so many volunteers are getting older and want to step aside, they’re taking care of their spouses or have health issues themselves, but the younger generation doesn’t have the time to step up. They’re working full time, taking care of their own kids, but there are people who do it. We just need more of them or important groups like these are going to go by the wayside. It’s too bad. It’s too bad a lot of organizations like these that are so important will fold,” Erb said.