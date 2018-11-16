John Karbula, Lompoc Unified School District’s assistant superintendent of business services, has been nominated for the Negotiator of the Year Award presented by the Association of California School Administrators, LUSD announced Thursday.
The award is the highest honor a chief negotiator can receive from the association, according to the school district.
“John is a dedicated professional who focuses his efforts on supporting kids in LUSD,” Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. “In addition, he is one of the most skilled negotiators that I have had the privilege of serving with.”
The award will be presented during the association's Negotiators Symposium scheduled for Jan. 23 through 25 in San Diego.
Karbula represents LUSD in both certificated and classified labor negotiations. This is the first time that the chief negotiator from LUSD has been nominated for the award, according to LUSD.
“It is a great honor to be nominated for this award,” Karbula said. “The two teams who work closely with me on certified and classified negotiations are exceptional people. I truly trust them and love working with them. I must also give a lot of credit to the certified and classified leadership and their teams. We have a positive and trusting relationship with them that provides a solid foundation for positive outcomes.”