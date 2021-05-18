SYHS tennis.jpg

The Santa Ynez girls tennis team finished in a tie for second place in the Channel League and earned the third seed for the CIF Southern Section playoffs. The Pirates beat Diamond Bar in the wild card round before losing to Ventura Foothill Tech in the first round.

Thompson dropped just two games in a 15-3 win over Diamond Bar in a wild card win on May 11. She then won once at No. 1 singles in the Pirates' playoff loss to Ventura Foothill Tech, winning one of the Pirates' three points.

