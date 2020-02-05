Kahliq Paulette | QB

Signed

Kahliq Paulette

Position: QB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

School: Veterans Memorial High School

Under head coach Richard Mendoza at Veterans Memorial High School in San Antonio, Texas, Paulette accounted for over 3,000 yards of offense and 41 touchdowns as he completed 117 of 221 passes (53 percent) for 1,930 yards and 26 scores and rushed for 1,109 yards on 121 carries (9.2 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns.

The Patriots were 9-3 last fall, finishing second in District 13 play with a 7-1 mark and splitting two games in the Conference 5A D1 playoffs.

Paulette was a first-team All-District 13 selection and VYPE 5A All-City honorable mention.

Paulette played just three games in his junior season, rushing for 450 yards and two scores while completing 18 of 25 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns. Also recruited by Lamar, East Central and Fresno State, Paulette chose Cal Poly because of “its great education, beautiful campus, good relationship with the coaches and close to my dad.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.