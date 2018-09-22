When I first moved to the Santa Ynez Valley 11 years ago, I was starting a new life. My now ex-husband had just gotten out of the Marine Corps and I was a new mom who needed to get back into the workforce after a nearly two-year hiatus. I decided to take a leap of faith and move to a small town where my parents had recently relocated from my hometown of Arlington, Virginia.
The small town was called Buellton and it was like nothing I had ever experienced before. It lacked the hustle and bustle of Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and San Diego; all cities I had lived in prior to my new home.
There was one thing that Buellton and the Santa Ynez Valley offered that was different from where I have lived before: wine. I thought I could take my background in events and marketing and combine it with my passion for food and wine.
So, I decided to go back to school.
I already had my Bachelor’s of the Fine Arts but that wasn’t going to do me any good if I wanted to learn everything there was to know about wine. I enrolled at Allan Hancock College and took as many classes in Viticulture and Enology as possible; I even ended up making wine with Norm Yost, the immensely talented owner and winemaker of Flying Goat Cellars. After just a few weeks of classes I started working for the director of the program, Alfredo Koch, and tried to soak in everything I could. By doing some marketing for the program I was able to meet dozens of winemakers and asked them every question my overzealous brain could think of at the time. It was an incredible time of wonder and learning. I went from knowing very little to confidently being able to say I could hold an intelligent conversation with any winemaker.
That is the power of education.
I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what it is about wine that can take such a hold over people. We call it “the wine bug” in the industry. Once you are “bitten” you will never look at wine the same. For me, it was taking the sensory analysis class with Doug Braun of Presidio Winery. I met some dear friends in that program and walked away with experience that I'd otherwise not been able to find elsewhere.
The class spent the first semester teaching us the basics about tasting, smelling and experiencing wine. We learned about tannins, sugar, alcohol, pairings, how to taste and so much more. The extra class fee covered the wines that we sampled each class and some weeks we tasted close to 10 or more wines. Never would I have been able to afford such a luxury nor would I have known where to start.
Perhaps the most valuable was the input from my classmates and teacher. I learned so much about tasting wine from others and how our taste buds and sense of smell varied so greatly.
Still to this day I recommend to anyone wanting to learn more about wine that they should take the class, and if they cannot for some reason, I recommend doing blind tastings with friends to better learn what wine actually tastes like when you are not swayed by the label.
Taking it a step further, tasting a wine and not knowing the varietal can be even more deceiving. By the end of the two-semester class, I was able to identify the varietal, vintage and sometimes even the overall region. Experience over time also helps with sensory analysis.
So what is it about wine that we love so much?
Is it the fact that it brings us all together or allows us a moment to be in tune with our senses and appreciate the finer things in life?
I cringe when I see memes online about drinking wine to get drunk in order to deal with the hardships of life. In my opinion, wine should not be about its effects, but rather about the intricate nuances between brands; the subtle and not-so-subtle ways the soil, the vineyard manager and the winemaker can alter the outcome of the final result. We analyze and enjoy these effects in the final product.
Ultimately, I believe it is our senses that cause us to gravitate toward wine, and the stories that connect us over a glass.