In my last article I introduced you to Shelby Sim, President and CEO of Visit Santa Ynez Valley, who provided great tips on how to make the most of your SYV wine staycation. The conversation now continues into specifics, providing you with suggestions on where to journey depending on your personal interests.
Couples considering a romantic getaway can plan ahead for their rendezvous by arranging for safe transport to and from your front door. For an all-inclusive day, Sim recommends “a wine company that curates your day and usually includes lunch. A private tour for a little more money allows you to visit more exclusive properties.” For more extravagance, you can rent a helicopter, Tesla tour, hot air balloons or even wine tasting on a yacht.
Families looking for a fun day out in wine country can take full advantage of all that the valley has to offer from outdoor entertainment to lunch-time pleasures. “The Santa Ynez Valley is incredibly open to families,” says Sim. “I don’t know of any tasting rooms that don’t welcome children.”
Some local tasting rooms like Lucas & Lewellen and Tercero offer simple activities for kids with a designated kids' area with coloring books. Estate wineries with outdoor areas are more likely to offer family activities such as bocce or cornhole. Sim recommends bringing extra snacks when tasting with the kids -- and whenever you are wine tasting -- having a designated driver.
One of the best things about the Santa Ynez Valley is the proximity of wineries to outdoor activities. In between visiting wineries, you can take the kids to the park, for sweets in Solvang and to Happiness Provisions in Buellton where they sell kid-friendly gifts and lemonade. A visit to the Ostrich farm on Highway 246 in Buellton is a great excuse to go next door to the new Hitching Post Wines tasting room where they serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their burgers are unforgettably delicious and a great excuse to treat the family to lunch while the adults enjoy a glass of wine.
I asked Sim about the newest wineries in the area as they seem to be popping up everywhere. It’s hard to keep track. Last year Brick Barn in Buellton and D. Volk in Solvang opened with a lot of great feedback from locals. Since then, a number of wineries have opened including Folded Hills near Nojoqui Falls off Highway 101, LOFI wines and Los Alamos Bodegas in Los Alamos, Jalopy and Rivahil in Los Olivos and Brave and Maiden—by appointment only—on Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.
Talking about the newest wineries made me think about the underdog. Those hard-to-find or lesser-known wineries that you only hear about through word-of-mouth. I asked Sim which wines he recommends that few know about. His response surprised me. Instead of pointing me in the direction of a small winery, he had a great suggestion: “Go to the website of a winery that doesn’t have a tasting room and reach out to request a tasting.”
Specifically, he recommended meeting with Ernst Storm of Storm Wines and Jeff Fischer of Habit Wines and suggesting a meet-up where you can try and purchase their wines. “They don’t have tasting rooms but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out,” Sim added.
Another great way to meet the small producers is to go to the Garagiste Festival in Solvang which happens every February. I have been several times myself and it’s a terrific way to meet the winemakers and try wines you don’t often see on store shelves. Despite the large attendance, it feels intimate and you have an opportunity to order the wines you liked best.
Before we parted ways, Sim reminded me that a wine staycation doesn’t have to be with family or significant others, taking your staff on a wine staycation or work retreat can be extremely beneficial for morale and a productive way to focus on project planning. And if you need a nice, quiet space to hold a business meeting, he recommends a craft bar such as Community Craft in Los Olivos, Wandering Dog Wine Bar or The Good Life in Solvang. The Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton also provides plenty of meeting space while enjoying a glass of local wine and, my personal favorite, their homemade chips and guacamole.
To customize an executive or staff retreat, wine tasting event at a local conference room or winery, including catered meals or reservations at a local restaurant, contact Shelby Sim or Danielle at Visit Santa Ynez Valley, info@visitsyv.com