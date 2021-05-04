Eagles Warriors 2
Arroyo Grande senior Justin Trimble, a UCSB signee, has mashed six homers this spring as the Eagles have started 15-0 on the season.

The UCSB commit has six homers this spring and hit three of them last week as Arroyo Grande swept Templeton and entered the week 15-0 on the season.

Trimble went 4-for-8 with three homers, seven RBIs and five runs last week.

