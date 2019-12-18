Julian Reed | DB

Signed! Please welcome @juju_reed to the Mustangs!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/9hFT62Shcc— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 160
Hometown: Sacramento
School: Grant High/American River JC
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Reed used up his freshman year of eligibility at American River College and made 11 tackles while intercepting two passes there. He should have three years of eligibility with the Mustangs.
Reed has average size but plus athleticism. He spent three years on the varsity level at Grant High in Sacramento, intercepting seven passes during that time.