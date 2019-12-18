Julian Reed | DB

Signed

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 160

Hometown: Sacramento

School: Grant High/American River JC

Ratings: N/A

Offers of note: None.

Notes

Reed used up his freshman year of eligibility at American River College and made 11 tackles while intercepting two passes there. He should have three years of eligibility with the Mustangs.

Reed has average size but plus athleticism. He spent three years on the varsity level at Grant High in Sacramento, intercepting seven passes during that time.

