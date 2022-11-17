120421 Solvang parade 03.JPG
Participants in the Jacobson Dairy Equine Center entry march Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.

 Len Wood, Contributor

This year's Julefest parade, dubbed "Hyggelig: A Cozy Christmas," will roll through downtown Solvang doling out Christmas cheer on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Parade entrants are being sought — marching bands, individuals, groups, businesses, equestrians, etc. There is no charge to participate.

Parade line up starts at 10:15 a.m. in the Veterans Hall parking lot, and begins at 11 a.m. when it will turn west on Mission Dr., south on Fourth Street, east on Copenhagen, north on Alisal, west on Mission back to the Veterans Hall.

To participate in the parade, complete the form found online at files.constantcontact.com/f98e9aad001/38067278-31ae-42a1-921b-1200c2756495.pdf?rdr=true

The form must then be mailed to: Kim Jensen, 1679 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang, or email to Kim@ingeborgs.com

