Josue Elena
Santa Maria quarterback Josue Elena, right, threw two touchdowns in the Saints' win over East Bakersfield on Friday.

Elena was plenty effective for the Saints as they went out to Bakersfield and beat East 24-22. Elena threw for just 105 yards but hit on two touchdowns that were key in the win over the Blades. He also rushed three times for 22 yards. Elena was efficient, completing 13 of 23 passes. The Saints should score some points Friday as they host San Marcos in a matchup that has been plenty competitive over the years.

