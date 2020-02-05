Josh Henderson | LB

Signed

Josh Henderson

Position: LB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 200

Hometown: Simi Valley

School: Grace Brethren High School

Henderson made over 450 tackles, rushed for more than 3,300 yards and scored 42 touchdowns in four varsity seasons under head coach and father Josh Henderson at Grace Brethren High School in Simi Valley.

The three-time All-CIF-Southern Section, All-Ventura County and All-League linebacker led the Lancers to back-to-back CIF-Southern Section division titles in 2017 and 2018 and a runner-up finish in Division 3 last fall, the three teams compiling a combined 39-7 record.

As a senior, Henderson rushed for 1,424 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry, and made 115 tackles (73 solo), including 12 tackles for lost yardage and five sacks. He also was credited with 21 quarterback hurries and one interception en route to Ventura County Star and CIF Southern Section Division 3 defensive player of the year accolades as well as MaxPreps Small School All-American.