Josh Henderson | LB

Signed
Josh Henderson
Position: LB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 200
Hometown: Simi Valley
School: Grace Brethren High School
I am REOPENING my recruitment! Watch my senior highlights. - https://t.co/BVJDg6H9Ps— Josh Henderson (@Joshhendo44) December 18, 2019
Henderson made over 450 tackles, rushed for more than 3,300 yards and scored 42 touchdowns in four varsity seasons under head coach and father Josh Henderson at Grace Brethren High School in Simi Valley.
The three-time All-CIF-Southern Section, All-Ventura County and All-League linebacker led the Lancers to back-to-back CIF-Southern Section division titles in 2017 and 2018 and a runner-up finish in Division 3 last fall, the three teams compiling a combined 39-7 record.
As a senior, Henderson rushed for 1,424 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry, and made 115 tackles (73 solo), including 12 tackles for lost yardage and five sacks. He also was credited with 21 quarterback hurries and one interception en route to Ventura County Star and CIF Southern Section Division 3 defensive player of the year accolades as well as MaxPreps Small School All-American.
His numbers as a junior included 874 rushing yards and six touchdowns along with 157 tackles (108 solo) with four tackles for lost yardage, one sack, 25 quarterback hurries and four fumble recoveries. His sophomore-year statistics included 855 yards and two touchdowns rushing, 160 tackles (104 solo), nine for lost yardage and one sack with six quarterback hurries.
As a freshman, Henderson notched 232 yards and two scores rushing and 39 tackles (25 solo). Put them all together and Henderson accumulated 3,385 yards on 446 carries (7.6 average per carry) and 39 touchdowns, 14 receptions for 288 yards and three more scores and, on defense, 471 tackles (310 solo) including nine sacks and 28 tackles for lost yardage, with 54 quarterback hurries. The Lancers were state 2AA champs in 2017 and runners-up in the 2A division in 2018.