Jonathan Serdinsky | OL

Signed

Jonathan Serdinsky

Position: OL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 270

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Hometown: Bakersfield

School: Frontier High School

Under head coach Chris Bandy at Frontier High School in Bakersfield, Serdinsky was a starter on both the offensive and defensive lines and a two-year team captain.

Recruited as an offensive lineman, Serdinsky did not play in any games as a senior due to injury.

As a junior, Serdinsky was the Titans’ lineman of the year. He was the only three-year varsity player in his class at Frontier. Among Serdinsky’s non-football activities, he plays the saxophone, is a member of the math team, serves as a commissioner of athletics and earned the Optimist award for academics.

Also recruited by Stanford, UCLA, San Diego, San Diego State, Johns Hopkins, Harvard and Yale, Serdinsky chose to further his academic and athletic careers at Cal Poly because “it is a great opportunity to play competitive football under a new coaching staff and is a perfect fit both academically and geographically for me.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0