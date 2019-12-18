John Smolenski | DL

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

Signed

The basics

Position: DL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 235

Hometown: Phelan

School: Serrano High

Ratings: N/A.

Offers of note: N/A.

Notes

Smolenski has loads of potential and tools. He's a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman from Serrano High. Played on the edge mostly as a prepster, but does need to fill out and add some strength to compete at the Big Sky level.

It may take some time for Smolenski to break into the defensive line rotation for Cal Poly, but, again, the potential is there. Smolenski may redshirt, play special teams and then try to make an impact as an upperclassman.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News