John Smolenski | DL

It’s official! @john_smolenski is a Mustang!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/LR9wS28oSe— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 235
Hometown: Phelan
School: Serrano High
Ratings: N/A.
Offers of note: N/A.
Notes
Smolenski has loads of potential and tools. He's a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman from Serrano High. Played on the edge mostly as a prepster, but does need to fill out and add some strength to compete at the Big Sky level.
It may take some time for Smolenski to break into the defensive line rotation for Cal Poly, but, again, the potential is there. Smolenski may redshirt, play special teams and then try to make an impact as an upperclassman.