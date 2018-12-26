So far this rain season, the northern half of the Central Coast has seen near to slightly above average rainfall, while the southern half continues to experience below normal rainfall.
Paso Robles Airport has recorded 3.43 inches of rain, or 105 percent of average through Dec. 22. Farther south, Cal Poly typically receives 6.50 inches but has recorded 6.77 inches. Diablo Canyon Power Plant reported 4.84 inches, or 110 percent of characteristic rainfall.
Heading into northern Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria has only seen 2.29 inches, or 65 percent of average, a continuation of the below-usual precipitation the city has seen over the last eight years.
After Christmas, it appears that a dry spell will develop for a few weeks. However, many of the long-range models are advertising a very wet January throughout California.
A late December and early January dry spell is quite normal and often produces an interesting switch in the weather pattern between the beaches and the Santa Ynez Valley.
The interior valley is hot and dry in the summer months, while the beaches are socked in with fog and drizzle. It’s not uncommon to see beach temperatures more than 50 degrees cooler during the afternoon hours.
However, the opposite can occur at this time of the year. Occasionally, fog will form in the Santa Ynez and other valleys and creep toward the ocean, while the beaches remain clear.
Fog is water vapor that has condensed onto microscopic particles in the air and formed a cloud at ground level.
When the winds are light and air temperature decreases, relative-humidity levels rise, and the valleys begin to take on a grayish tint.
When the air has reached its dew-point temperature, the relative humidity is at 100 percent, and water droplets become visible to the naked eye.
Often that ghostly interior valley fog quietly creeps along like a cat toward the coastal mountains.
During offshore wind events, the northeasterly Santa Lucia winds can be strong and gusty in the coastal canyons and passes but are often substantially weaker in the inland valleys.
Light winds of less than 5 knots promote the formation of radiation fog by bringing more moist air into direct contact with the cold, wet ground.
Sometimes the offshore wind can drive the fog like a gigantic wave from the interior valleys westward toward the crest of the Coastal Range.
On the leeward side of the mountain, the air mass is forced downward by gravity and warmed by pressure.
The sinking air produces clear, dry and warm weather along the beaches — just the opposite of what commonly occurs during summer.
Beware the tule monster
The expected dry spell will probably promote the formation of tule fog — the monster cousin of coastal fog — in the San Joaquin Valley.
Anyone who lives in or drives through the San Joaquin Valley during the winter months will inevitably have harrowing experiences with tule fog — especially after it rains.
Here’s why:
The air in the inland valleys usually contains more particulates — or pollution — than the wind coming off the Pacific Ocean. Consequently, the fog is often thicker than the fog forming along our coastline.
Visibility can suddenly decrease to near zero in only a few feet. Vehicles following too close to each other and traveling too fast into the great gray unknown can lead to massive chain-reaction crashes.
During periods of tranquil weather, the San Joaquin Valley tule fog can last for days on end as it settles between the Sierra Nevada to the east and the coastal range to the west under a strong temperature inversion layer.
The air above the inversion layer is drier, warmer and, hence, lighter. The sky above the inversion layer can be as much as 50 degrees warmer than the air below it.
Like a cover over a bed, this further serves to trap the colder and heavier air within the valley.
At this time of the year, the sun is low in the southern sky, and much of its light is reflected out to space off the top of the fog layer, and only tiny amounts of sunlight penetrate the fog to the valley floor.
Thankfully, storms coming out of the Gulf of Alaska often mix out the temperature inversion layer, producing clearer skies and warmer afternoon temperatures.