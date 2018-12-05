Our country is surrounded by immense bodies of water — from the Pacific to the west and Atlantic to the east to the Arctic in the north.
In fact, 70 percent of Earth’s surface is covered by water, and 80 percent of the planet’s population lives in or near coastal areas.
Nearly all global commerce is conducted by sea.
It’s the U.S. Navy’s mission to deter aggression and maintain the freedom of the world’s oceans, seas and waterways.
I served for 24 years in the Navy and came to deeply appreciate the tireless commitment and courage of my fellow sailors to carry out that mission, even in treacherous conditions.
Former President John F. Kennedy, who was a naval officer, said, “Any man who may be asked in this century what he did to make his life worthwhile can respond with a good deal of pride and satisfaction: ‘I served in the United States Navy.’”
In order for the Navy to carry out its mission, it must be able to assess the ocean environment that it operates in not only now but also years in the future.
That has become more difficult each year with climate change.
For example, in the 1990s, U.S. Navy submarines reported a shocking loss of thickness in the Arctic sea ice. In 2004, satellite altimetry confirmed that.
In 2017, Arctic sea ice reached its record lowest maximum on record, according NASA.
To make matters worse, the loss of ice is faster than earlier climate models had predicted.
According to the Navy, the diminished ice levels may cause not just a greater amount of competition for Arctic resources like oil, but may also open previously frozen seas for commercial shipping, fishing and tourism.
With that competition will come other countries’ navies.
Not only does the U.S. Navy have to worry about the Arctic, but the subsequent unrelenting rise in sea levels will affect coastal installations and will also put Navy ports throughout the world at risk, especially during storms that generate increasing sea-level surges.
You see, when water warms, it expands. During strong El Niño events, when seawater temperatures along our coastline are warmer than normal, water levels can actually be several inches higher than those predicted in the tide tables.
That is due to the thermal expansion of the water column in the upper levels of the ocean.
“Events like El Niño, La Niña and huge volcanic eruptions can make the planet warm up or cool down for a few years at a time,” said Josh Willis of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. “There could even be a few others that we haven’t discovered yet. But over the long run, the rate of sea-level change continues to accelerate.”
Back in 2009, the chief of naval operations, Adm. Gary Roughead, became so concerned with climate change that he established Task Force Climate Change, led by Rear Adm. David Titley, the former oceanographer of the Navy.
The goal of the task force is to ensure the U.S. Navy is ready to meet mission requirements in the 21st century in spite of a warming atmosphere and hydrosphere.
“Understanding and forecasting something as complex and dynamic as global climate change is a challenge beyond the capability of any single organization,” Titley said.
Today, the U.S. Navy and Marines are partnering with the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Department of Energy, along with other government agencies and academic institutions, to improve climate modeling and prepare for changes to our environment.
The U.S. Navy is evaluating climate change through the lens of risk management to ensure operational readiness throughout the century.
Historical records indicate there have been gradual changes in sea level over hundreds or thousands of years, but we have not seen anything quite as dramatic as the changes in the past few decades.
Couple that with what we are witnessing today — extreme heat waves and droughts that have devastated wildlife, ruined crops and killed forests — and it becomes apparent the reduction of manmade greenhouse gases will benefit us and generations to come.