An upper-level low pressure system produced rain showers, a few thunderstorms and well below average seasonal temperatures on Monday. Overall, about a tenth of an inch of rain was recorded at the Santa Ynez Airport, while a quarter of inch of rain was reported at both the Santa Maria Airport and Vandenberg Air Force Base.
If you follow the weather forecast, you’ll often hear or read the term upper-level low-pressure system or upper-level trough.
So, what are these systems?
Typically, most of the energy in these upper-level systems exist roughly between 10,000 feet all the way up to the top of the troposphere, which extends upward to about 33,000 feet, depending on your latitude and the atmospheric conditions; some days, this level can be higher, other days lower.
The word trough is a metaphor, like a horse trough to water equine, used to describe a line of low pressure that stretches from one location to another. Like a cold front at the earth’s surface, these upper-level troughs can extend for hundreds of miles across the sky and move in similar patterns.
An upper-level low, also known as a cold-core low is like a surface cyclone, but like an upper-level trough, most of its energy is located further upward in the atmosphere. In other words, these storms are stronger aloft than at the Earth's surface.
These upper-level lows often contain an isolated pool of cold air at their core with temperatures at our latitude reaching minus 30, 40 even 50 degrees Fahrenheit below zero. So often, these systems will separate from the jet stream which causes them to move unpredictable directions. As Dr. George Fischbeck would say “A cutoff low is a weatherman’s woe.” Sometimes at our latitude, the tilt of the cyclone through the atmosphere is severe enough to allow the upper-level low to break away from the surface low, like the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
The numerical forecast models, which meteorologist rely on for guidance in weather forecasting, have a more challenging task to initialize the atmosphere at these altitudes and create an accurate prediction; because there is much less atmospheric data is available than at the earth’s surface were marine buoys and weather stations reside.
As daylight hours become longer and longer in the month of May, energy from the sun heats the Earth's surface which in turn warms the surface air and causes it to rise into the atmosphere. This convection circulation can severely destabilize the atmosphere as the relatively warm air slams into the cold air above which can produce a tempest.
This type of pattern created a small tornado that hit San Luis Obispo on May 5, 1998. At the time, I was living on the corner of Kentucky and Fredericks streets in a neighborhood near Cal Poly where it touched down. At first, I thought it was a fast-moving train along California Boulevard. However, my anemometer — a device to measure wind force — was fluctuating from 60 to 70 mph. Tree branches were breaking, and then I saw debris rotating in a counterclockwise direction — clear evidence that a tornado was occurring. Later that day, the National Weather Service came out to the site and confirmed that a low-level tornado had indeed occurred.
Next week, warmer than normal conditions are forecast across California combined with a deep snow will produce colder and higher river & stream flows this spring that will continue into summer.
California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways (DWR) and PG&E warn water enthusiasts that river flows are expected to last longer and be greater than normal. Swift water can create treacherous conditions for all recreationists – waders, swimmers, paddlers, boaters, anglers and hikers cooling off at the water’s edge. Enthusiasts are encouraged to take extra precautions when in or near the water.
In California’s high-water years, recreational boating fatalities related to swift water conditions more than doubled on state waterways when compared to similar conditions during low water years.