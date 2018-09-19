A few years ago, Tom Messenger was shooting aerial photographs of the ocean near Morro Rock. In several shots, the photos clearly showed the shadows of the surfers on the sandy bottom.
In all his life, he said, he had never seen the ocean so clear. He asked, “Is there a connection between particular weather patterns and water clarity?”
Along our scenic Central Coast, many factors affect seawater visibility.
A major cause of poor seawater visibility is runoff caused by rain showers and seasonal storms. During those periods, large amounts of sediment from eroding creek and river beds flow into the ocean.
Another culprit that affects water clarity is tides. As tides flow in and ebb out of our bays and estuaries, sediment and debris from the bottom become stirred-up in the water column.
The greater the tidal range, the more likely that debris from the shore will enter the water. That further compromises visibility.
Large wave events also come into play, especially long-period swells that mix up sediments in the same fashion as tides.
Upwelling along our coastline also plays an important role in seawater visibility.
As the northwesterly winds blow parallel to our coastline, the friction of the wind causes ocean surface water to move.
Because of the Coriolis force from the Earth’s rotation, the surface water flows to the right, or offshore.
That causes upwelling along the coast as cold, clear and nutrient-rich water rises to the surface along the immediate shoreline.
When the northwesterly winds relax and upwelling diminishes, phytoplankton can multiply rapidly, especially during the longer days of late spring and summer, further diminishing clarity.
Great seawater visibility can happen at any time of the year, but it seems more likely to occur along our coastline during the late fall and early winter months. That is also when we have the warmest seawater temperatures.
During late fall, the days become shorter and heavy plankton blooms become less common.
The winter rains have not yet begun and long-period swells from the Southern Hemisphere are winding down for the year. In addition, big waves from the Northern Hemisphere have yet to appear.
In the fall, water visibility along our coastline can exceed 100 feet near shore and even greater farther out to sea. That’s why many scuba divers in California look forward to the fall season.
And on a clear day, the Central Coast has some of the most beautiful dive spots in the country.
Because of the great amount of upwelling, large kelp forests flourish in our region. If you ever have a chance to dive and experience it first-hand, you will see rays of sunshine beaming through this underwater forest illuminating fish, invertebrates and the occasional marine mammal.
It has been rightfully compared to flying through a redwood forest in Big Sur.