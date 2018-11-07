The profound words of Navy Chaplain Bill Houston — “submarine crews on perpetual patrol” — often haunt me as I look out over the sea and wonder about the submariner veterans who never returned home.
Since the American Revolutionary War, with the loss of the submersible Turtle, numerous submarines have been lost to the oceans’ black and icy waters.
The U.S. Navy’s submarine service experienced its greatest number of fatalities during World War II, when one in five submarines were sunk. All told, nearly 3,500 sailors lost their lives.
The fate of some of those lost boats remains a mystery to this day.
The last time our country suffered the loss of a submarine was in 1968, when the USS Scorpion, with 99 souls on board, sank in about 10,000 feet of water some 400 nautical miles southwest of the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean.
The U.S. Navy’s worst single submarine disaster, in terms of lives lost, occurred five years earlier, on April 10, 1963, when the USS Thresher sank during deep-diving trials with 129 souls on board.
During those deep-diving tests, which occurred about 200 miles east of Boston, it’s hypothesized that a possible cause of the accident was the failure of a joint in the seawater piping as Thresher neared its test depth at around 1,000 feet.
That allowed high-pressure seawater spray to short out the electrical equipment and cause an emergency shutdown of the submarine’s nuclear reactor.
However, that hypothesis remains controversial.
What is known is that, without propulsion, the submarine continued to head toward the ocean floor.
Analysis of sound from underwater hydrophone arrays deployed throughout the Atlantic during the Cold War and communications with the Skylark — a submarine rescue ship that accompanied the Thresher during the deep diving trials — indicate the submarine tried to blow its ballast tanks to reach the surface but was unable to because of ice formations in the ballast system.
Consequently, Thresher continued on its downward course. The predicted “collapse” depth of the submarine was 1,950 feet.
When the submarine reached 2,400 feet of depth, it imploded in less than a 10th of a second, too short a time frame for human perception.
The ocean pressure at that depth is 1,069 pounds per each square inch of the submarine’s hull. Immense indeed!
It’s been estimated that water and steel hit the crew with a velocity of 2,600 mph.
The remains of Thresher and its crew came to rest on the ocean floor at 8,400 feet.
On Veterans Day this Sunday, please remember all those who gave everything, including their lives, to preserve our freedom.
