John Lindsey: Red, white balls on electrical lines make them easier to see

That brings us back to the colorful balls that hang on some transmission lines. The balls are called aerial spherical markers and make the transmission lines more visible to low-flying planes and helicopters. If you happen to be on a low-level flight, power lines can be difficult to see, especially if you’re flying facing the sun or other low visibility conditions such as fog, drizzle or rain.

The markers are often installed on wires near approach paths to airports or helicopter pads and where they cross rivers and canyons. The markers can also be found on guy wires for radio and television masts and meteorological towers, as well as other overhead spans like cable-car and communications lines. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, this aerial marker should not have a diameter less than 36 inches. Smaller spheres are permitted on power lines below 50 feet above the ground. When installed, each marker should alternate between aviation orange, white and red and be spaced not more than 200 feet from each other.

However, in some instances only one color is used to contrast the most with the surrounding terrain. The markers have a spherical shape because they have same amount of visibility from every angle. The spheres are hollow — composed of two hemispheres snapped together by stainless steel clamps — and are usually installed by aircrews in helicopters.