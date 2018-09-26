The last time the Central Coast saw more than a 10th of an inch of rain was on April 19 when the rain gauge at Diablo Canyon Power Plant recorded 0.18 of an inch of precipitation.
The last time the area saw more than an inch of rain was in March, when Diablo Canyon measured more than 5 inches from March 21 to 23.
Six months have passed since we’ve received any significant precipitation. Combined with temperatures that were well above average, it has turned the landscape dry across the Central Coast.
That’s a long time, but a change in the weather pattern may be on the way, as the first rain of the season may reach the Santa Ynez Valley on Oct. 2 and 3.
If the models verify, we may see a 10th of an inch of rain over the two-day period.
That condition may lead to a California early-rain-season phenomenon: If you’re out and about early next week as the first raindrops hit the ground, you may notice an earthy or fresh, pungent scent.
That “smell of rain” aroma is most noticeable after a long dry spell, especially in arid regions. The fragrance is gradually washed away by continuous rains.
The official weather term for that unique smell is “petrichor.” The last time it rained, loyal reader John Gower emailed me to say he noticed the petrichor fragrance during the early stages of the storm.
Petrichor comes from the Greek words “petra,” meaning “stone,” and “ichor,” which refers to the fluid that flows like blood in the veins of the gods in mythology. In other words, the blood of the stone.
Two Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization researchers, Isabel Joy Bear and Richard G. Thomas, coined the term in 1964.
They hypothesized that some plants exuded oil during dry periods as a mechanism to reduce new plant growth and retard seed germination when vegetation is under moisture distress.
Over a long dry spell, minute amounts of that yellow oil from the plants gradually accumulate on almost everything, including driveways, soils and, especially, rocks with nooks and crannies.
When the first raindrops slam into the earth, that oil is thrown into the atmosphere as an aerosol along with another compound, geosmin, which is produced by algae and soil-dwelling bacteria.
Those oils and compounds combine in unison to make that reassuring and pleasant odor of first rainfall.
It’s interesting to note that the petrichor aroma often seems to lift everybody’s spirits. Perhaps, deep down, we instantly know we are all dependent on the rains to grow and raise our food.
* * *
Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s new Community Wildfire Safety Program is the utility’s response to years of drought, extreme heat and 129 million dead trees that have created a “new normal” for the state.
We must continue to adapt to meet these challenges.
Following the 2017 wildfires, PG&E is teaming with first responders, civic and community leaders and customers to implement additional precautionary measures.
The goal is to help customers prepare for and stay safe during extreme weather events, including sending notifications when and where possible when power may be turned off for safety.
PG&E will attempt to contact customers in advance, when possible, to allow time to prepare.
To be sure you’ll receive such notices, make sure your email, phone number, language preference and mailing address are current in your online account at www.pge.com.