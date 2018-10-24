Jill Cole asked, “About what time of day do we usually have our highest temperatures in different parts of the Central Coast? Is the warmest hour of the day different during summer or winter?”
As the sun rises, the solar radiation increases until the sun is at its highest point in the sky at noon Pacific Standard Time or 1 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. That is called solar noon.
Even though the sun’s radiation is at its strongest then, that doesn’t necessarily mean the maximum temperature will occur at that time.
You see, many inland areas of Santa Barbara County will continue to climb so long as the Earth is receiving more incoming heat than what is radiating back to space. On average, the summertime temperature will peak at 3 p.m. in Santa Ynez.
Farther inland, Bakersfield won’t peak until 5 p.m. during the summer months.
In fact, by the time the surface temperature reaches its maximum in the San Joaquin Valley, the amount of solar radiation reaching the surface has decreased almost by half of that at solar noon.
The delay between maximum solar radiation and the warmest time of the day is called “thermal response.”
However, it’s a different story along our rugged coastline. We live in an area of many microclimates. The northeasterly, offshore Santa Lucia winds and northwesterly onshore winds often clash with each other for supremacy.
That back-and-forth battle can produce hot temperatures in the late morning, then cool temperatures in the afternoon. That’s why a lot of us keep a sweater handy.
For example, Santa Maria will typically reach its highest daily summer temperature at 2 p.m. before the onshore winds kick in to drive the temperature down.
On average, Lompoc and Vandenberg Air Force Base reach their maximum temperatures at noon, while Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s meteorological tower’s peak temperatures usually occur at 11:30 a.m. with the morning’s Santa Lucia winds.
During the winter months, the coastal areas reach their maximum temperature later in the day, while the inland areas hit their highs earlier.
A similar pattern occurs on a seasonal level. The sun’s radiation is at its greatest for the entire year at the summer solstice — the longest day of the year.
Our atmosphere is a lot like a large freight train; it takes a lot of energy to get it going.
This year’s summer started June 21. However, the warmest months in the Santa Ynez Valley do not occur until July and August.
This year’s winter will start on Dec. 21. But the coolest month, on average, will not occur until January.
* * *
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is joining forces with Fire Safe Councils to enhance the safety and preparedness of local communities.
The utility is providing $2 million to fund local Fire Safe Council projects to reduce the threat of wildfires and help keep communities safe.
For more information, visit www.pgecurrents.com.