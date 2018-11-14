As a young child, I had a recurring nightmare of being sucked into a whirlpool at sea.
In reality, the vast majority of whirlpools are not very powerful. They are usually caused by underwater currents that are forced to rotate, by some underwater obstacle.
They tend not to be the possessions of my nightmares of enormous circular vortexes that reach the bottom of the ocean, pulling in everything in sight.
Whirlpools can often be seen at Deception Pass in Washington state, where strong tidal currents give rise to energetic swirling whirlpools and roiling eddies.
Some of the strongest whirlpools on Earth occur in the Saltstraumen, located on the west coast of Norway.
The Saltstraumen is a narrow strait where more than 500,000,000 cubic yards of seawater is forced through a 500-foot-wide, two-mile-long channel with daily high and low tides; water speeds in the strait can reach 22 knots, or about 25 mph.
The strong currents generate large whirlpools, or Maelströms, up to 33 feet in diameter and 16 feet in depth — kind of like the stuff of my childhood nightmares.
In 1881, Edgar Allan Poe wrote a short story called "A Descent into the Maelström."
In his story, a supposedly old man recounts how he survived a shipwreck and a whirlpool.
In the Poe tale, the man confesses: "You suppose me a very old man, but I am not. It took less than a single day to change these hairs from a jetty black to white, to weaken my limbs, and to unstring my nerves."
Needless to say, that American writer and master of tales of terror always seemed to resonate with me.
In the last months of his life, Poe started to write again about stormy seas and those lost there in a story unofficially called “The Lighthouse.” Upon his death, it was only four pages long.
About 160 years later, local movie director and writer Benjamin Cooper completed the story.
The adaptation expands on Poe’s story and tells the tale of a ship sailing along the coast at night while an intense storm with gigantic waves rages.
The ship runs aground on a rocky shoreline due to the fact that the single beacon at the lighthouse was not lit.
The story was adapted as a screenplay by Carl Edge. With permission and oversight by Port San Luis Harbor District and the Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers, Cooper produced, directed and filmed the movie at the Point San Luis Lighthouse in 2013.
The film, called “Lighthouse Keeper,” was released in 2016.
It was filled with suspense, horror and ghostly specters. Luckily for me, it did not involve whirlpools.
Land stewardship is important to Pacific Gas and Electric Co., which manages 12,820 acres that surround Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
That has allowed for coastal hiking trails being open to public use, including the Pecho Coast Trail that leads to the restored Point San Luis Lighthouse.
