As travelers on planet Earth, we orbit the sun at about 67,000 mph. At this point in our annual journey, our world will start to blast through the stream of debris that lies along the orbit of the comet Swift-Tuttle, which circles the sun about every 133 years. This condition produces the Perseid meteor showers.
The meteor showers take the name Perseids because of their apparent origin in the constellation Perseus. The Perseids are one of the most dependable and brightest of the annual meteor showers.
Because the remains from this comet are moving in an opposite direction to Earth’s orbit, its small bits and fragments slam into the Earth’s upper atmosphere at a combined velocity of 130,000 mph. At speeds like this, even the most minuscule pieces of debris can produce beautiful meteor showers.
Unfortunately, this year’s display won’t be as good as previous years and here’s why.
Typically, the Perseids are active from July 17 to August 24, those who look toward the heavens after midnight in rural locations away from city lights and the marine layer may see between 50 and 75 shower members per hour. At its peak, in mid-August, that number can increase to nearly 200 per hour.
July 31 will see a new moon and ambient light will be at its lowest, the full moon will occur on Aug. 14. To get the best view of these showers look toward the northeast. From my experience, your eyes may take as long as half an hour to adapt to the darkness. Like the Southern Hemisphere swells that reach the Central Coast, these meteor showers tend to arrive in groups with lulls in between. In the past, I’ve had to wait up to an hour to spot my first meteor, but for weather geeks, it’s worth it.
The earth will pass through the heaviest part of the comet’s debris field on the night of August 12-13, By the time it will start to get dark after sunset, a nearly full moon will rise at around 8 p.m. and will obscured the night sky with moonlight.
