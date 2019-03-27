Most of us watched the search for the Malaysia Airlines’ Boeing 777 — Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 — that disappeared on March 8, 2014, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
It’s unfathomable to imagine the emotional swings of the families and friends of the passengers and crew of this lost aircraft.
Although in 2015 three pieces of debris were positively identified as coming from MH370, and another 17 pieces were considered likely to be from the aircraft, at this point we just don't know what happened to the plane, and there is a possibility we may never know.
I do know this: The Navy aircrews that flew the P-3 Orion, P-8 Neptune and H-60 Seahawk did everything they could to find that missing aircraft.
After a four-year search across 46,000 square miles of Indian and Pacific oceans failed to locate MH370, both government and private organizations suspended search activities in 2018.
Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 became one of the greatest aviation mysteries of all time.
A frustrating search
The search for MH370 reminds me of my own Navy experience when our ship received word of a fishing vessel in distress and sinking off the coast of Western Sahara in North Africa in 1983.
After a thorough briefing, we launched in our trusty H-2 Seasprite helicopter from the deck of the USS Trippe, FF-1075. In the bright morning light, we flew to the last known position of the boat and started our search.
As the search progressed, we flew in ever larger patterns over the eastern Atlantic Ocean in a desperate hunt for survivors.
That night, I spotted a small contact on the helicopter’s radar, and we made a beeline for it. A few hundred yards away, one of the pilots saw a black triangular object that stuck out of the water.
As we flew over it, an enormous black silhouette of a fish that was bigger than our helicopter emerged with its megamouth wide open.
At first glance, I thought this mammoth sea creature had turned the tables on the fishermen and had devoured them, like the depiction of Jonah by Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel.
In reality, a basking shark was below us. The sharks are the second-largest fish in the ocean and are plankton-feeders, not survivor eaters.
As the flight hours went by, thick dust that blew off the Sahara Desert toward the Cape Verde Islands clung to the helicopter, especially those areas that held oil or grease.
The Sahara dust produced a reddish-brown crust that thickened with each flight hour.
After 72 hours of that marathon search, we received word the fishing boat reached port in the Canary Islands two days earlier.
To say we were frustrated would be an understatement.
Inhibiting conditions
Later in my naval career, I helped search for submarines, ships and drug smuggling boats in a Navy P-3 Orion — a long-range, four-propeller maritime patrol aircraft with VP-65 out of Pont Mugu.
The search for subs and “go-fast” smuggling boats is like locating a lost car key in a stadium.
It requires close crew coordination between the pilots, navigator, tactical coordinator and radar and acoustic operators to successfully find those vessels.
However, when gale-force winds blow, high seas and whitecaps develop on the ocean’s surface that can hide the silhouette of the boats.
To make matters more difficult, long hours of looking out over vast expanses of blue from an aircraft, combined with the vibration of the engines and the turbulence of flying low, can lull you to sleep.
In the worst-case scenarios, you can actually see imaginary contacts on the ocean’s surface as your body transitions from sleep to awake.
To locate debris from a plane crash in the ocean is more of a challenge.
Even if the position of a plane’s crash site is known and close to the coastline, locating its debris or victims can be nearly impossible, as strong ocean currents and high waves can move or even bury aircraft parts in the sand.
Combined with frigid temperatures and near-zero seawater visibility, those conditions can make the task even more difficult for divers.
But the desire to know the fate of any lost aircraft never fades away.
This month, on the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of MH370, the Malaysian government stated it may start a new search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 and the 239 souls who vanished with it.
