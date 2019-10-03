A P-3 Orion is a large four-engine turbo-prop aircraft, weighing about 135,000 pounds when loaded. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s P-3, nicknamed “Miss Piggy,” purposely flew through the eye of Hurricane Patricia on Oct. 23, 2015 that rapidly intensified off the southwest coast of Mexico.
This highly instrumented aircraft took numerous atmospheric measurements as it made two passes through the storm and confirmed that Patricia reached the lowest atmospheric pressure ever recorded in the Western Hemisphere; an awe-inspiring 879 millibars or 25.96 inches of mercury (inHg) at the ocean’s surface.
That’s low, real low.
My barometer at home only goes down to 28 inHg! 879 millibars is approximately the same pressure you would find on top of a 4,000-foot mountain peak.
Generally speaking, the lower the atmospheric pressure within the tempest, the stronger the storm. The steep pressure gradients of Patricia produced sustained winds of 200 mph with gust estimated at over 225 mph!
So what exactly is air pressure and why did Patricia reach record strength?
The strong invisible force of gravity accelerates trillions of air molecules toward the Earth’s surface and produces weight. The weight of the air is what we feel as pressure. Imagine a 1-square-inch column of air measured from the top of the atmosphere down to sea level — it would weigh about 14.7 pounds. All the air surrounding the Earth would weigh about 5,600 trillion tons!
Normally, we don’t notice it because our bodies maintain an internal pressure that balances the external pressure. But swift changes in elevation can cause us to detect atmospheric pressure changes. One local example can be found driving over the Cuesta Grade, which is 1,522 feet above sea level. Maybe you have felt your ears “pop.” This is caused by your inner ear trying to equalize the pressure from the outside air.
Meteorologists often express air pressure in units called millibars. The standard atmospheric pressure is 1,013 millibars at sea level. Depending on the surrounding atmospheric conditions, levels above this may be considered areas of high pressure. Strong high pressure usually produces clear and dry weather.
The highest pressure ever recorded in the continental United States occurred in December 1983 in Miles City, Mont., which reached 1,064 millibars.
On the flip side, and once again depending on the surrounding atmospheric conditions, levels below standard atmosphere are areas of low pressure. Along the Central Coast, I consider anything less than 990 millibars to be a deep low-pressure system.
On Jan. 21, 2010, an intense low-pressure system moved down the California coastline. The barometer at the Cape San Martin marine buoy, 55 miles west-northwest of Morro Bay, reached 978.3 millibars, while the Diablo Canyon Ocean Lab barometer decreased to 978.7 millibars. These atmospheric pressure readings were some of the lowest I have seen for our area.
Later that day, according to Joe Sirard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard, the pressure dropped to 980 millibars at Los Angeles International Airport, setting an all-time record for that location since readings began in 1931.
The lowest sea-level pressure ever recorded worldwide was 870 millibars when Typhoon Tip passed Guam and rapidly intensified as it moved toward Japan during October 1979. Eight ships were grounded or sank as a result of the typhoon. Tragically, 13 U.S. Marines lost their lives at Camo Fuji in Japan.
Back by popular demand is the Weather Watchers tour of Diablo Canyon Power Plant and Lands. If you would like to participate in this tour on Wednesday, Oct. 23, please visit https://tourdcpp.pge.com/ to register. It will start at 9 a.m. at the PG&E Energy Education Center, 6588 Ontario Road in San Luis Obispo, and will finish by noon.