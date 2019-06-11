This week, I’m on the road attending the American Meteorological Society (AMS) conference in San Diego. One of the courses that I will be taking is “Understanding the Extent of Climate Change in Extreme Weather Events”. This class will be taught by Admiral (Ret) David Titley. He is the former oceanographer and navigator of the Navy. He is now a professor at Penn State and founding director of Penn State’s Center for Solutions to Weather and Climate Risk.
He has always stressed that climate change is fundamentally a risk management issue - and as we learn more, we often find out that the risks are greater, not less than what we originally thought.
An example of that is the study recently released showing the Antarctic ice sheets may start contributing significantly to global sea level rise this century rather than in the far distant future.
Over the years I have received many e-mails for or against the theory that climate change is caused by human activity.
One way to judge what’s going on with the atmosphere and climate is to examine sea levels. The oceans cover 70 percent of the Earth’s surface, receive 80 percent of the rainfall and hold 97 percent of the Earth’s water. The other 3 percent is held in land, ice, ground water, and freshwater lakes and rivers. Only a small percentage of the total water (0.001 percent) is in the atmosphere. I have often wondered why Earth wasn’t called “Ocean” instead.
The ocean has a thousand times more heat capacity than the atmosphere. When water warms, it expands. During strong El Niño events, when seawater temperatures along our coastline are warmer than normal, water levels can actually be several inches higher than those predicted in the tide tables. This is due to the thermal expansion of the water column in the upper levels of the ocean.
The rate of sea level increase has gone from less than 1 millimeter per year to more than 3 millimeters per year during the 20th century. This rise in sea level corresponds to the increasing amount of greenhouse gases introduced into the atmosphere.
According to Josh Willis of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, “Events like El Niño, La Niña and huge volcanic eruptions can make the planet warm up or cool down for a few years at time. There could even be a few others that we haven’t discovered yet. But over the long run, the rate of sea level change continues to accelerate.”
Historical records indicate gradual changes in sea level over hundreds or thousands of years, but since the end of the last ice age, we have not seen anything quite as dramatic as the last few decades. I know this may only be a hypothesis, since we can’t really duplicate the atmosphere in labs around the world to test it, but there certainly is enough data to support it.
One thing is certain, however: Environmental conservation and restoration will benefit us and generations to come by helping keep the air, land and water clean. We can all do our part.