This year, like most of the last eight years for the Santa Ynez Valley, has seen below-normal rainfall; the last big year for rain was 2010.
So far, this rain season has delivered mixed results, from an abundance of precipitation during November to less than typical amounts in December.
The Central Coast is still a few weeks from its halfway point of the rain season, and things could be changing again, especially with El Niño brewing in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.
An El Niño condition —warmer-than-normal ocean surface water in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific — usually produces above-normal rainfall along the Central Coast.
La Niña, which generates cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, usually produces below-normal rainfall.
Both of those oceanographic phases are considered to be a standing pattern. In other words, they stay fixed in the same geographic area. The phases usually last for about a year or so.
Unlike El Niño and La Niña, the Madden-Julian Oscillation is a large traveling pattern of increased rainfall and thunderstorm activity that propagates eastward at approximately 8 to 18 mph across the tropical parts of the Indian and Pacific oceans.
That cycle usually lasts between 30 and 60 days.
In 1971, Roland Madden and Paul Julian stumbled upon the pattern when analyzing wind anomalies in the tropical Pacific.
But little attention was paid to the oscillation until the strong 1982-83 El Niño event, which led researchers to believe that the pattern may have enhanced the amount of rain in California.
The Madden-Julian Oscillation is also called the “30- to 60-day oscillation” and the “30- to 60-day wave.”
The latest Madden-Julian Oscillation forecast from the Climate Prediction Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, indicates an oscillation is present in the western Pacific and is strengthening.
There is growing evidence that what happens in the tropics can influence our weather along the Central Coast. Models suggest the oscillation will travel eastward.
Historically, especially during El Niño phases, as the Madden-Julian Oscillation moves across the Pacific Ocean, a split in the polar jet stream can develop.
The southern branch of the polar jet can extend far out over the Pacific toward the coast of California. That river of air in the upper-atmosphere can steer moist, subtropical air toward California and can bring several days of rain.
If that scenario develops, the condition would support a wet pattern for the Central Coast in the second and third week of January.
However, when trying to predict that far into the future, there are no guarantees.
So you may want to keep your umbrella close for the time being.
* * *
When the rains do come, if you hear thunder, it means lightning is close enough to strike you.
There is no outside location that is safe when thunderstorms are in the area.
When you hear thunder, immediately move indoors or get inside a vehicle with its windows up.
Stay in your safe shelter at least 30 minutes after you hear the last sound of thunder.