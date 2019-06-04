The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season in the Northern Hemisphere officially started on June 1 and will continue through Nov. 30. The Eastern Pacific hurricane season began on May 15 which also ends on Nov. 30.
The latest guidance from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) and other long-range forecast centers indicate the current weak El Niño condition will continue into summer and maybe fall. Historically, El Niño conditions often reduce the number of named storms by generating increasing amounts of wind shear which can stop the development of tropical cyclones.
Here are the names of tropical storms or hurricanes that could develop in the Atlantic Ocean and Eastern Pacific this season. The names alternate between male and female. By the way, tropical Storm Andrea formed southwest of Bermuda in late May and has already come and gone.
- Andrea Alvin
- Barry Barbara
- Chantal Cosme
- Dorian Dalila
- Erin Erick
- Fernand Flossie
- Gabrielle Gil
- Humberto Henriette
- Imelda Ivo
- Jerry Juliette
- Karen Kiko
- Lorenzo Lorena
- Melissa Mario
- Nestor Narda
- Olga Octave
- Pablo Priscilla
- Rebekah Raymond
- Sebastien Sonia
- Tanya Tico
- Van Velma
- Wendy Wallis
So, how do these storms get their name?
In the early days of meteorology, tropical cyclones were named by the places or things they hit or the days that it occurred, such as a saint’s day or a holiday. For example, the deadliest hurricane to hit the United States was the Galveston, Texas, hurricane of 1900. At least 8,000 people died in that storm.
One of most intense hurricanes to occur in the United States was the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 that smashed into the Florida Keys. It reached an incredible 892 millibars — or 26.35 inches of mercury (inHg). The normal pressure reading at sea level is about 1,013 millibars or 29.92 inHg. Sustained winds were estimated to have reached 200 mph. It was reported that survivors saw the sky fill with sparks, perhaps from small rocks striking each other in the extreme winds.
Sometimes, they were named by both conventions. The Okeechobee hurricane, also known as San Felipe Segundo hurricane, crashed into southern Florida in September 1928 and drowned at least 2,500 people.
“Tropical cyclones” is the generic term for an organized system of convective clouds that rotate around an area of low pressure over tropical or subtropical waters. For one of these storms to strengthen, the seawater must be at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit or greater. Once these systems reach a sustained wind speed of 74 mph or higher, it is then classified as a hurricane, typhoon or cyclone. The only difference between a cyclone, hurricane or typhoon is the location where the storm is formed. The term “hurricane” is used in the Atlantic and Northeast Pacific. In the Northwest Pacific, it’s called a “typhoon,” and “cyclones” happen in the South Pacific and Indian Ocean.
The first person to name tropical cyclones was Queensland, Australia, meteorologist Clement Lindley Wragge (1852-1922) in the late 1800s. He started to name these storms after letters in the Greek alphabet, then later by women’s names. It’s been said that Wragge had an inclement temper, and he took to naming cyclones after politicians whom he disliked. A forecaster could publicly describe a storm named after a politician as “wandering about the Pacific with no aim or purpose.” Or worse yet, “caused great distress.”
Wragge resigned from the Queensland government in 1903 when funding for his weather bureau was significantly decreased.
During World War II, Navy and Army meteorologist began to name the storms after their wives or girlfriends. By 1945, the armed forces adopted a list of women’s names for typhoons in the Western Pacific. Stateside, the U.S. Weather Bureau used the Army/Navy phonetic alphabet (Able-Baker-Charlie-etc.) to name storms. However, in the 1950s, a new International phonetic alphabet was implemented (Alpha-Beta-Charlie-etc.), which caused confusion. To remedy this, weather bureau began to call storms by women’s names. In 1979, the U.S. National Hurricane Center switch to a hurricane name list that alternated men’s and women’s names.
Today, a list of names in alphabetical order is established by the World Meteorological Organization for six years in the future. On the seventh year, the list is repeated. However, if the storm is of historical significance, like Hurricane Katrina or Sandy, the name is retired and never used again in respect for the victims. The names they choose tend to be short and reflect the common names found in the particular geographic locations, which has reduced confusion and sped up communications with fewer errors.
If all 21 chosen names are used up in a single season, then the Greek alphabet is adopted (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon). During the historical 2005 hurricane season, Tropical Storm Zeta was used, which is — so far — the furthest down the list.
It’s rare for tropical storms to reach the California coastline. Nevertheless, it does happen. In 1939, a tropical storm slammed into Long Beach with gale-force winds and torrential rains. Mount Wilson reported 11.6 inches of rain in just 24 hours, while Los Angeles recorded 5.2 inches. Tragically, flooding killed 45 people in the Los Angeles area, and 48 souls were lost at sea.
▪ ▪ ▪
PG&E Safety Tip: California faces a continued and growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires. As an additional precautionary measure following the 2017 and 2018 wildfires, we have enhanced and expanded our Community Wildfire Safety Program. Our goal is to further reduce wildfire risks and keep our customers and the communities we serve safe. Please visit www.pge.com for information about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program