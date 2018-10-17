The Climate Prediction Center indicates that well-above-normal temperatures are favored to continue throughout the western part of the United States through October — without any rain.
So far, Santa Ynez Valley is nearly six degrees above normal for October, while Santa Maria and Lompoc are five degrees above average.
As we move farther into fall, the days are getting shorter, with cooler temperatures at night and less sunlight but often warmer daytime temperatures.
On a chronological basis, during fall an area of high pressure builds at the surface over the Great Basin — the area between the Sierra Nevada range on the west and the Rocky Mountains to the east — and begins to dominate our coastal weather.
That condition usually produces northeasterly offshore winds, especially during the night and morning hours.
In other words, the winds flow from the land out to the Pacific.
In Southern California, they are called Santa Ana winds; along the Central Coast, they are referred to as the Santa Lucia winds.
The winds bring the relatively dry inland air to our shoreline, pushing the marine layer far out to sea, which produces sparkling-clear visibility along our beaches, and coastal temperatures can exceed those in the interior.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, the cooler overnight temperatures will caused some leaves to change colors.
The warmer temperatures produced lower moisture levels in vegetation. Consequently, it takes less heat and time to evaporate the moisture from the plants before they burn in a wildfire.
In truth, the U.S. Forest Service estimates that since 2010, an estimated 129 million trees have died in California forestland. That number is up from3.3 million dead trees in 2014 and 29 million in 2015.
Tree mortality exceeds 60 percent in parts of the state.
All those ingredients are coming together, like a perfect storm, to produce a fierce fall fire season this year.
To assist Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and county and municipal fire departments, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. conducts daily aerial fire patrols across Northern and Central California, in including the Central Coast.
The crews primarily fly during the afternoon hours when wildfires are most likely to ignite.
In addition to daily aerial fire patrols, PG&E is removing dead and dying trees that could fall into power lines and spark a fire, and this year, the utility company’s vegetation management group has increased the number of crews that look for and clear those trees.
The company has also has stepped up its program to pretreat utility poles with fire retardant to protect them from flames and prevent them from becoming road debris.
Road debris like downed utility poles, as well as trees and limbs, can prevent firefighters from reaching areas they need to in order to fight fires.
PG&E is also providing funding to Fire Safe Councils for shovel-ready fuel-reduction projects.
Earlier this year, the company launched its community wildfire safety program that’s focused on bolstering our wildfire prevention and response, implementing additional safety measures to reduce wildfire threats and doing more to harden our electrical system over the long term.
PG&E is also using the latest information to predict the likelihood of wildfires.
Meteorology Services is using high-resolution weather forecast data from the PG&E Operational Mesoscale Modeling System, along with the National Fire Danger Rating System, to produce daily fire danger ratings for the PG&E service area, which encompasses most of Northern and Central California.
The company is monitoring wildfire risks around the clock at its Wildfire Safety Operations Center and, as a last resort, stands ready to proactively shut off power during days of extreme fire risk through our public safety power shutoff program.
“Wildfires are a huge risk along the Central Coast — a threat that will only intensify as the ongoing drought continues to impact our region,” said Pat Mullen, PG&E’s local division director.
“PG&E is proud to help our customers prevent wildfires in the area and protect critical infrastructure,” he said. “We live and work in this community, and there’s nothing more important to us than the safety of residents.”