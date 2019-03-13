Raindrops are tiny — usually less than 5 millimeters in diameter — and come in a lot of sizes and shapes, but collectively they can deliver a huge amount of water.
As they fall from the sky, their journey has only begun. Typically, as they rush through the air, they often flatten into a saucer shape and later contour into an upside-down bowl profile before bursting into smaller droplets.
If a storm produces just 1 inch of rain over 1 square mile, that adds up to about 17.4 million gallons of water.
The same inch of rain delivered over the entire County of Santa Barbara would total about 66 billion gallons.
So far, Cachuma Reservoir has recorded 24 inches of rain. If the entire county got that much, that would total 1.6 trillion gallons.
Cachuma Reservoir can hold 0.07 trillion gallons of water. For comparison, Lake Tahoe holds about 39 trillion gallons of water. That’s a lot of water indeed!
So where does all that water go?
If the rainfall is light, say, less than a tenth of an inch, most of it evaporates back into the atmosphere, from which it can return another day.
Heavier amounts of rain will soak into the ground, where it’s absorbed by plants and then transported back into the atmosphere by transpiration.
An amazing amount of water transpires from the leaves of plants. A single large oak tree in our county can move 100 gallons or more of water into the air in just one day during the summer.
An acre of corn gives off about 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of water each day.
During heavier storms, a lot of the water is absorbed by the ground and goes through a process called infiltration.
That soil-filtered water recharges aquifers and can later be pumped from wells and put to industrial, agricultural and residential uses.
That water also seeps into creeks and streams and provides a base flow. However, such impervious surfaces as paved highways, parking lots and rooftops, even during light rain events, can produce storm runoff that can carry oils and other pollutants into creeks, lakes and, eventually, the ocean.
If the ground is saturated after a series of storms, much of the new rain runs off, adding to the flow of streams.
In hydrology there is a concept called “time of concentration.” Basically, it is the time needed for a rain drop to fall on the highest point in the watershed and make its way to the watershed outlet.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an average of some 70 percent of the annual precipitation returns to the atmosphere by evaporation from land and water surfaces and by transpiration from vegetation.
The remaining 30 percent eventually reaches a stream, lake or ocean.
While it’s dry, before the rain comes back, it’s a great time to check your vehicle tires’ tread depth and pressure.
When the rain arrives, slow down and increase your following distance to allow time to react to other drivers’ actions.
And don’t forget: California law now requires you to have your headlights on anytime your windshield wipers are operating continuously.