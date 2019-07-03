Over many years of forecasting weather along the Central Coast, one of the more challenging aspects of the job is predicting the marine layer, especially for the Fourth of July fireworks displays along the coastline.
So many times, over the years, the cloud ceiling on the Fourth of July was lower than 500 feet along the coastline, consequently, the fireworks displays looked like flashes of pink or green fog. On some Fourth of July nights the fog would ebb and flow, allowing for good viewing one moment, only to be obscured by ghostly mist a short time later.
If you forecast, “Marine low clouds and fog during the night and morning, becoming mostly clear during the afternoon,” you would probably be correct most of the time. But there are nuances in forecasting fog along our shoreline. All it takes is a small change in the surface air temperature, the temperature inversion layer or the direction or speed in the wind to make the difference between a beautiful Fourth of July fireworks display versus a light show in the coastal stratus.
The type of fog we see along our rugged coastline is advection fog. Advection simply means transport. The persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds produce upwelling along the coast, which brings cold, subsurface water to the surface along the immediate shoreline. As you head further out to sea, the surface water becomes warmer. The northwesterly (onshore) winds transport the relatively warm air from further out to sea across the much colder water along our immediate coastline. The overlying air then becomes chilled and drops to its dewpoint temperature, producing coastal low clouds and fog. If the wind direction is out of the northeast (offshore), clear skies will develop.
Another important aspect of fog development is the shoreline topography. The coastal mountains force the northwesterly moisture-laden winds blowing horizontally from the Pacific Ocean to turn vertical, or upward. As the air mass is lifted up over our coastal mountains (upwind), it cools and eventually reaches its dewpoint temperature.
On the leeward (downwind) side of the mountain, the air mass is forced downward by gravity and warmed by pressure (compressional heating). The sinking air is drier after losing some of its moisture on the upwind side of the mountain range. This is why our southwesterly facing beaches often see more sun. If the winds shift out of the south, the opposite can occur. The southwesterly facing beaches will struggle with the coastal stratus while the northwesterly facing beaches will be mostly clear.
Strong to gale force northwesterly winds can often mix out the temperature inversion layer, producing mostly clear skies, while light to gentle winds can often produce a stubbornly persistent marine layer that can last throughout the day along the entire coastline.
Even though the marine layer may come rolling during the night, the base of its clouds may be high enough to still allow for a nice viewing of the firework displays. Fireworks are made to burst at different heights, depending on the size of the shell and how the fireworks are packed. Most fireworks displays along our coastline reach an altitude between a few hundred to 1,000 feet.
Remember, all personal fireworks are prohibited in Santa Barbara County except in the city limits of Lompoc, Santa Maria and Guadalupe where use of approved "Safe and Sane" fireworks are allowed. Almost all other surrounding cities prohibit use and possession of fireworks due to the high risk of fire.
While you’re with friends, neighbors, family and loved ones this holiday, take the chance to discuss preparedness: Have a plan; Have a pack; and update your contact info. It’s easy as one-two-three. Please visit www.pge.com for emergency preparedness information.