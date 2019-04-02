For more than 120 days, the USS Estocin, the frigate I was stationed on in the early 1980s, was haze gray and underway, sailing back and forth through the Straits of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf or back into the Arabian Sea without a port of call.
The Persian Gulf air was unbearably hot, the thick red-colored aircraft grease we used to service the main and tail rotors on our Navy SH-2F Seasprite helicopter lost much of its viscosity in the extreme heat. It resembled 90 weight gearbox oil versus the usually thick waxy lube.
Sometimes at night in the Straits of Hormuz, the bioluminescence was frightfully bright as billions of agitated plankton gave off their yellow-greenish light as the vessel moved through the water. This condition caused the ship’s wake to be seen from miles away as an ever-expanding chevron on the surface of a flat, warm and calm sea.
Ninety days into this arduous sea duty, the captain decided to give us a break and throw a picnic on the ship’s small steel flight deck, which we called the steel beach. We ate barbecue, and everyone received one can of Budweiser beer.
At around 100 days, I noticed that some of the ship’s crew members, especially those with children, were beginning to feel depressed. The ship’s master chief warned us about the doldrums. Being new to the Navy, I wasn’t sure what the doldrums were. I imagined some flying fish coming out of the water and randomly hitting crew members on watch in the dead of night or some creature out of a Stephen King novel.
The doldrums refer to the convergence of the trade winds near the Equator. This condition results in a shifting belt of dead calm to light breezes. The trade winds were named for their ability to propel trading ships across the ocean quickly. However, when these sailing ships entered the doldrums, they stalled, causing distress among the crews. The doldrums are usually located between 5 degrees south and north of the equator; this area is also known as the Intertropical Convergence Zone. Depending on the season, and the amount of solar energy received, the zone can move 30 degrees north or south of the Equator.
Near the zone, the sun’s direct radiation heats the air near the ocean’s surface, making it lighter and causing it to rise. The stillness of this rising air on the horizontal plane can cause sailing ships to go dead in the water for days on end. Also, as this warm and moist air mass rises, it gives birth to some of the most intense convectional storms on Earth along with the world’s heaviest precipitation. On the one hand, the storms provided much-needed fresh water for the sailing ships caught in the doldrums but also probably added to the depression of the ships’ crews.
Further northward and southward are the horse latitudes that lie between 30 and 35 degrees from the Equator. This is a region of intense high pressure and subsiding dry air that often results in only light to gentle winds across the seas. As in the doldrums, sailing ships becalmed in these waters would see their voyage time greatly extended.
Folklore states that sailors stuck in the horse latitudes would throw their cargo of dead or dying animals overboard to preserve precious water. A more likely explanation for the term is that it derived from the “dead horse” ritual of sailors.
In this ceremony, the seamen would parade a straw-stuffed effigy of a horse around the deck before throwing it overboard to celebrate having worked off the “dead horse” debt. Seamen were paid partly in advance before a voyage, and by the time they reached the horse latitudes, their debt was paid.
Join me and other Pacific Gas and Electric Co. employees Saturday, April 13, to celebrate Earth Day at Montaña de Oro State Park.
The event is one of a number of service projects sponsored by PG&E and the California State Parks Foundation. If you plan to join us, register at the California State Parks website, http://www.calparks.org/help/earth-day/
Rangers will provide tools and supervision at the event.