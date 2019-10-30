As Santa Ynez heads toward winter, many of us are commuting back to our homes with a sky painted in hues of red and orange — or perhaps with stars.
As the sun sets earlier with each consecutive day, after-school soccer practices will start to occur under athletic field lights. Many other high school sports will retreat to gyms, especially, after daylight-saving time ends.
This Sunday at 2 a.m. we transition back to Pacific standard time. In other words, we fall back one hour, giving most of us another hour of sleep and allowing the sun’s light to wake us.
Growing up, I never thought much about daylight-saving time. Then I enlisted in the Navy.
On my first long cruise in the early 1980s, we left Charleston, S.C., on the USS McCandless, a Knox-class frigate, and headed eastward across the Atlantic Ocean toward the Mediterranean Sea.
As we sailed across the Atlantic, the ship moved through one time zone after another. At each new time zone, the ship’s clock was forwarded one hour at 2 a.m., and the crew lost one hour of sleep.
In a naïve and karmic sort of way, I thought six months later when we headed back toward the United States we would gain one hour of sleep with each passing time zone.
To my astonishment on our return voyage, the ship’s clock was turned back one hour at noon, which allowed the ship’s crew to perform an extra hour of work. Oh well — so much for sleeping in.
Unlike that Knox-class frigate, California will spring forward one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8, when we shift from Pacific standard time to Pacific daylight-saving time, which will result in the loss of one hour of sleep for most of us.
That may lead to the question of when daylight-saving time began. Well, the first references to daylight-saving time that I could find traced back to our country’s first meteorologist, Ben Franklin.
Not only did he discover electricity, but he also served as U.S. ambassador to France. While living in Paris, he thought about the early sunrises of summer and the energy resources, like fuel for lamps, that could be saved if people simply rose an hour earlier.
During World War II, the United States adopted daylight-saving time to reduce our country’s dependence on artificial light and thereby save other energy sources for the war effort.
Between 1942 and 1945, daylight-saving time was observed year-round. Since the end of World War II, it has been optional for states and territories to observe daylight-saving time.
For example, Hawaii and most of Arizona, except the Navajo Nation territory, remain on standard time year-round. Today, daylight-saving time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November.
But does the change affect our health? Studies have indicated an increased rate of accidents when we spring forward one hour during spring due to lack of sleep and the interruption of our circadian cycles.
However, other studies have shown an improvement in health due to a greater amount of outdoor activities with the later sunsets.
Believe it or not, there are some groups that advocate for extreme daylight-saving. Basically, they would stay on daylight-saving time throughout the year and move the clocks forward another hour during the summer months to have more daylight hours for work.
I don’t think very many parents would be happy with that scheme, as children would be walking to school before sunrise during the late fall and early winter.
As far as weather forecasting is concerned, most of the atmospheric and oceanographic instrumentation stays on standard time year-round. When you think about it, you just can’t have databases gaining one hour of data during the fall and losing one hour of data during the spring.
So, at the end of the day, some people like daylight-saving time and others don’t. My former colleague and computer and instrumentation expert, Einar Anderson, remains on standard time year-round.
This Sunday, I’ll be frantically looking at my car’s owner manual, trying to figure out how to move its clock one hour back.
* * *
Thursday is Halloween, which means a higher danger for children walking around the streets in the dark.
Whether you’re a ghost or zombie, vampire or witch, poor costume choices can make you less visible to cars.
Wear bright, reflective costumes or add strips of reflective tape and use flashlights and chem lights so you’ll be more visible. Make sure your costumes aren’t so long that you’re in danger of tripping.