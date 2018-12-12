A cold front produced nearly an inch of rain in the Santa Ynez Valley and gale-force southwesterly winds on Nov. 29. So what is a cold front and how does it produce unsettled weather?
In 1919, a team of Norwegian meteorologists, led by 57-year-old Vilhelm Bjerknes, came up with the theory of weather fronts, an analogy for the World War I battlefronts.
“Fronts” are long boundary lines that can stretch for hundreds or even thousands of miles across the Earth between two air masses of different densities, usually caused by temperature or humidity differences.
They often bring precious rain.
Think of a cold front as a wave of energy extending away from the core of the storm — like sweeping your hand from the center of a draining kitchen sink to the edge.
Fronts nearly always are accompanied by clouds and, if strong enough, by rain, snow or thunderstorms.
Cold fronts, last month’s tempest, contain colder and denser air that pushes the lighter and warmer air upward — somewhat like snow moving up the shovel surface of a fast-moving snow plow.
The warm air cools as it rises, and it condenses into clouds.
As the water vapor transforms into clouds, or liquid or frozen water, it releases tremendous amounts of latent heat, further enhancing the amount of lift.
When the water droplets or ice crystals have grown to a point they can no longer be supported in the air column by updrafts, they falls as rain, hail or snow.
When the cold front passes, the winds often shift out of the northwest, and the atmospheric pressure reaches its lowest point.
In fact, the shift from southerly to northerly winds is used by meteorologists as the indication that a cold front has passed a particular location.
On weather surface charts, a cold front is represented by a solid line with triangles along the front pointing in the direction of movement.
The late November cold front passed Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s meteorological tower with 49 mph southwesterly winds, then shifted out of the northwest.
Some of those fronts can be quite narrow and intense, thick with heavy rain and lightning.
I’ve seen the wind shift 180 degrees during frontal passage in less than a few minutes.
The air behind a cold front is often noticeably colder and unstable, which can lead to heavy showers, hail and the sound of thunder.
An interesting rule of thumb that I’ve noticed over the years: Often the speed at which the cold front moves down the coastline is about 75 percent of the northwesterly wind’s speed behind it.
Along the Central Coast, cold fronts usually move in from the northwest, moving in a southeasterly direction.
I have seen cold fronts fall apart and seemingly vanish between Ragged Point and Point Sal or intensify and stall over a section of that coastal region, producing copious amounts of rain over one part while leaving other areas relatively dry.
* * *
Take some time before the rain comes to check your vehicle tires’ tread depth and pressure.
When the rain arrives, slow down and increase your following distance to allow time to react to other drivers’ actions.
And don’t forget California law now requires you to have your headlights on anytime your windshield wipers are operating continuously.