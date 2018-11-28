An intense cold front is expected to produce heavy rain and gale-force winds Thursday throughout the Santa Ynez Valley.
Those expected southerly gale-force winds stoked my curiosity: What were the strongest winds ever recorded throughout the world and along the Central Coast?
Searching the records, this is what I discovered:
For many years, the world record was held atop Mount Washington, a 6,288-foot peak in New Hampshire, where in 1934 sustained winds of 186 mph were recorded for five minutes, with a peak gust of 231 mph.
In 1996, Tropical Cyclone Olivia generated a wind gust of 253 mph as it crossed over Barrow Island off the northwest coast of Australia. The gust was measured at the standard measuring height of 33 feet atop a small hill with an elevation of 210 feet.
As you move away from the Earth’s surface, wind speeds tend to increase. In fact, at a height of only 33 feet, the winds often move twice as fast as at the surface because of less friction with the ground.
That Barrow Island wind data remained dormant for many years until a meteorologist with Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology brought it to the attention of the World Meteorological Organization, which verified the data in 2009.
In 1999, a tornado in the town of Moore, Oklahoma, produced a wind gust of 318 mph as measured by Doppler radar.
For reference, 200 mph is the threshold for the strongest category of tornado, an EF5, on the modified Fujita Scale for damaging winds.
That may or may not be the strongest wind ever seen; it’s just that no other wind event has been measured or recorded with greater wind speeds near the surface.
As you might imagine, winds of those magnitudes apply great forces on any object in their path, producing near total destruction.
Even a small increase in wind speed can greatly increase the force applied to such objects as the surface of the ocean, buildings and trees.
For example, if the wind speed doubles from 22 mph to 44 mph, it’s actually quadrupling the amount of force.
A 22-mph wind can only produce a fully developed sea of 5 feet, while a 44 mph wind can generate seas of more than 20 feet. The wind-generated waves associated with Cyclone Olivia reached more than 70 feet in height.
Thankfully, winds here have never reached those types of velocities, but they are still strong enough to damage roofs, break tree limbs and even blow trees over, especially if the soil is saturated.
Along the Central Coast, an intense storm in January 1988 produced some of the strongest winds that I know of in this area at Platform Harvest, 16 miles west of Point Conception. The northwesterly wind reached a sustained speed of 78 mph.
Tornadoes are rare on the Central Coast, but there have been two occurrences of confirmed tornadoes, both in San Luis Obispo.
The first happened April 7, 1926. A Pacific storm from the west produced lightning that struck large oil tanks along Tank Farm Road. As a result, hundreds of whirlwinds formed, but wind speed data is not available from that event.
The second confirmed tornado happened on the morning of May 5, 1998, near Cal Poly. It had the strongest winds that I have ever experienced.
About 5:40 a.m., the rain became heavy and the wind caused my windows to vibrate. At first, I thought it was the train going by.
My anemometer was fluctuating between 60 and 70 mph, and the power lines around my home were beginning to arc.
Looking out my window, I saw tree branches begin to break, and the wind caused debris to rotate in a counterclockwise direction. My anemometer reached 86 mph.
Gale-force winds forecast for Thursday in the Santa Ynez Valley may cause power outages.
For storm-caused power outage tips, visit www.pge.com/…/e…/natural-disaster/storms/storms.page.