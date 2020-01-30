John Lindsey: Central Coast lighthouses were, still are vital to mariners

Many times, while sailing the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. oceanographic vessels at Diablo Canyon Power Plant southward down the Pecho Coast, I was reassured to see the light of the Point San Luis Lighthouse while heading to Port San Luis. Even with today’s modern satellite electronic navigational tools, I always felt more comfortable seeing that friendly beacon.
I can only imagine what it must have of been like navigating the coastal waters of California before modern navigation equipment and weather forecasts were available. In the gales of storms, it had to be fraught with danger.
The lighthouses were, and are still, vital in keeping your boat off the rocks. They also act as navigational aids. The Point San Luis Lighthouse was first lit on June 30, 1890, with a fourth-order Fresnel lens that was manufactured in Paris. The original lens served the Central Coast until 1969, when it was replaced by an automated electric light.
In 1974 the U.S. Coast Guard moved the modern beacon from the lighthouse to the top of the nearby coal house. In 1995, the nonprofit Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers was formed to take on the responsibility of restoring and maintaining the lighthouse.
After many visits, I can tell you the members have done a tremendous job of restoring this jewel of the Central Coast. Depending on the height of your vessel, weather and oceanographic conditions, the light from the Point San Luis Lighthouse can be seen 16 miles out to sea. Generally speaking, lighthouses come in many shapes and sizes. There is no average height. The height of the light is often determined by local conditions.
In 1881, the Point Conception light was moved from the top of a bluff halfway down to a point 133 feet above the Pacific because the marine layer would often obscure the light. The current Point San Luis light is about 116 feet above sea level. That height was chosen by its designers to keep it below the marine layer but high enough for ships far out at sea to be able to navigate safely through coastal rocks and reefs.
If the light was too low in height, captains couldn’t see it. For example, if you are surfing at sea level, you can see about 1.2 miles before the curve of the Earth hides an object from sight. If you are 100 feet above the ocean, you can see about 12.3 miles out to sea.
Refraction of light caused by such atmospheric conditions as a temperature inversion layer over the water can cause you to see something that’s actually over the physical horizon. That’s why we don’t have exactly 12 hours of light and darkness during the first day of spring and fall.
The lighthouses along the Central Coast have their own light characteristics, providing a secure navigational tool. If you were to travel southward from Big Sur to Point Conception, you would probably first notice the Piedras Blancas Light, which flashes white every 15 seconds.
As you continue southward, you would see the Point San Luis Light, which flashes every 20 seconds. Heading further southward on your journey, you would observe the Point Conception light, which flashes every 30 seconds.
If you’re interested in hiking along the Pecho Coast Trail and visiting this beautiful lighthouse, visit http://pointsanluislighthouse.org for more information.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.