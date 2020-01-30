John Lindsey: Central Coast lighthouses were, still are vital to mariners

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In 1881, the Point Conception light was moved from the top of a bluff halfway down to a point 133 feet above the Pacific because the marine layer would often obscure the light. The current Point San Luis light is about 116 feet above sea level. That height was chosen by its designers to keep it below the marine layer but high enough for ships far out at sea to be able to navigate safely through coastal rocks and reefs.

If the light was too low in height, captains couldn’t see it. For example, if you are surfing at sea level, you can see about 1.2 miles before the curve of the Earth hides an object from sight. If you are 100 feet above the ocean, you can see about 12.3 miles out to sea.

Refraction of light caused by such atmospheric conditions as a temperature inversion layer over the water can cause you to see something that’s actually over the physical horizon. That’s why we don’t have exactly 12 hours of light and darkness during the first day of spring and fall.

The lighthouses along the Central Coast have their own light characteristics, providing a secure navigational tool. If you were to travel southward from Big Sur to Point Conception, you would probably first notice the Piedras Blancas Light, which flashes white every 15 seconds.