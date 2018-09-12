While attending a U.S. Navy oceanography class many years ago, a salty old master chief told us about a scale we could use while flying above the ocean to gauge wind speeds from the appearance of waves and swells.
Later in my naval career, I also discovered that clear and concise scale could also be used by landlubbers.
In the early 1800s, British Rear Admiral Sir Francis Beaufort devised that wind scale.
Beaufort was a clever young hydrographer in the Admiralty. He was born in 1774 in Ireland to a large family whose well-educated father, Daniel Augustus Beaufort, dabbled in many different careers as he kept one step ahead of the debt collectors.
Daniel was interested in just about everything, including mapmaking. His sense of curiosity was certainly passed on from father to son.
Francis Beaufort, for whom the sea between Russia and Alaska was named, loved to take bearings and produce detailed charts and maps.
From his earliest years, he longed to make observations from the deck of a ship. At the ripe old age of 14, he set sail on the Vansittart, an East India Co. trade ship to the Pacific.
The ship sank in 1789 in the Java Sea after running aground. Beaufort made his way back to England on another ship and eventually joined the Royal Navy, rising quickly through the ranks.
During Beaufort’s time, the world’s ships ran on wind and not oil. He recognized the need to produce a wind scale so other sailors could communicate their wind observations.
In January 1806, he devised a scale of 13 wind classes, from 0 to 12, based on how the canvas on a tall ship would behave.
For example, the highest wind on Beaufort’s scale was defined as “That which no canvas could withstand.”
That standard proved to be immensely useful for mariners. Ship crews knew what to expect when they ventured into waters with a certain wind force.
In 1838, the Beaufort scale became mandatory information for log entries on all British vessels.
The meteorological community took longer to win over, and it wasn’t until 1874 that the International Meteorological Committee agreed on the appropriate phenomena on sea and land to determine wind speeds.
In 1946, numbers 13 to 17 were added to the scale, specifically for measuring wind speeds in hurricanes and typhoons, but since they were only used for such special situations, they were dropped from the scale in 1970.
Today we define the Beaufort scale in terms of actual wind speeds, measured 10 meters above the ground.
Over my many years of writing a daily weather forecast, I’ve always used that scale to describe the winds.
As of this writing, the town of Beaufort, North Carolina, and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort are in the path of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall Thursday.
Currently, the projected pathway of the hurricane is uncertain, but as of 3 a.m. EDT, the hurricane had sustained winds clocked at 120 knots, or about 140 mph. That would measure off the Beaufort chart even with number 17.
