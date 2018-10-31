Soaring birds have a mysterious ability to find thermals or updrafts, a vertical upward movement of air often caused by convection.
Without convection, the mean surface air temperature on our planet would be about 125 degrees, rather than the current and comfortable 59 degrees, as heat is transfered from the Earth’s surface to the rest of the atmosphere by the upward movement of air.
So what causes those relatively warm bubbles of air to rise upward?
On a clear day, most of the sun’s energy penetrates the atmosphere and is absorbed by land.
Like sitting on a bench that has been warmed by the sun, the land warms the air in direct contact with it by a process called “conduction,” the transfer of heat within one substance — in this case the ground — to another — the air — by molecular action.
As the air in contact with the Earth’s surface warms, the amount of motion or vibration of the gases that make up the atmosphere — nitrogen, oxygen and argon atoms along with molecules of carbon dioxide and water vapor — increases.
That, in turn, produces a greater amount of space between the atoms and molecules, making the air less dense, which causes it to rise like a hot-air balloon. That rising of the air is called “convection.”
In the science of meteorology, there are two types of convection: dry and moist. As you might guess, dry convection doesn’t produce any clouds. However, moist convection does.
The difference between those two is determined by the air’s relative humidity, temperature and strength of the updrafts.
If a thermal is able to rise high enough, the air will cool and eventually reach its dew-point temperature.
The dew-point is the temperature to which air must be cooled for it to become saturated. At that point, the air can no longer hold all of its water vapor, and some of it condenses into liquid water as dew or visible clouds.
Condensation is a warming process, which is why it feels warmer right before it rains or snows. The process can sustain the convection by warming the air further and making it rise even higher.
That positive feedback loop can push clouds into the stratosphere, producing cumulonimbus incus "anvil" clouds.
Those clouds can form into supercells, resulting in such severe storm phenomena as lightning and thunder, hail and even tornadoes.
Meteorologist often refer to those clouds as “convective.”
* * *
If you hear thunder, it means lightning is close enough to strike you. There is no location outside that is safe when thunderstorms are in the area.
When you hear thunder, immediately move indoors or into a vehicle with its windows up.
Stay in safe shelter at least 30 minutes after you hear the last sound of thunder.