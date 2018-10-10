Sunday night’s SpaceX satellite launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base produced an amazing sky-illuminating light show.
Many times since then, I’ve been asked why this rocket launch was so photogenic.
To start, you may remember Oct. 21, 2015, when an unarmed Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base before sunrise and produced a remarkable display of zigzag contrails of ice crystals due to differences in wind velocity with altitude.
Then Nov. 7, 2015, an unarmed Trident II ICBM was launched after sunset from the USS Kentucky, an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, off the Southern California coast that gave an even more dramatic display seen as far away as Arizona, Nevada and even reportedly Utah.
It caused a heck of a stir throughout Southern and Central California.
I was in the front yard of our house when my daughter, Chloe, said, “Look at that!”
As we looked at the southern sky, a large V-shaped bluish trail of light moved rapidly westward across the sky. Mistakenly, I thought it was a meteor.
Ironically, if those missile tests were conducted during the day or late at night, most of the population probably wouldn’t have even noticed them, and here’s why:
Those colorful clouds from the missiles are called condensation trails, or contrails. They can evaporate swiftly if the relative humidity of the surrounding air is low.
However, if the relative humidity is high and the upper-level winds not too strong, contrails can last much longer.
Contrails typically form when the air temperature is at or below minus-40 degrees Fahrenheit or Celsius.
At those temperatures, small water droplets from the missiles’ — or jet airliners’ — exhaust will instantly freeze, forming ice crystals, similar to the wispy strands of cirrus clouds.
Most commercial jet airliners fly at an altitude between 28,000 and 41,000 feet, or roughly 6 miles up, where temperatures are frigid.
In contrast, intercontinental ballistic missiles can quickly reach altitudes of 700 miles and literally fly above the atmosphere.
Even though it was nautical twilight — when the sun is between 6 and 12 degrees below the horizon before sunrise or after sunset — along the Central Coast for both the Minuteman and Trident launches, the sun was shining brightly in the higher altitudes of the sky where those missiles flew.
Consequently, even though it was dark at the Earth’s surface, the sun’s rays lit up the ice crystals of the contrails from the missiles as they streaked into the higher levels of the atmosphere where the sun was still above the Earth’s horizon.
Tests of the Minutemen missiles at Vandenberg Air Force Base are often announced before launch time.
However, U.S. Navy submarine locations are highly classified, and missile tests from those platforms are not publicized.
Both the Minuteman and Trident missiles flew to a target area near the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the South Pacific Ocean, some 4,200 miles away, and were fitted with test re-entry vehicles.