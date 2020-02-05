John Burns | LB

Burns notched 25 tackles (17 solo), one interception and two pass breakups as a senior at Mission Viejo. He also blocked four punts, two in a game against Upland and one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also earned a safety against Tesoro. Burns helped the Diablos to an 11-1 overall record, South Coast League championship and a berth in the semifinal round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Burns was named South Coast League Special Teams Co-Player of the Year.