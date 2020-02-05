John Burns | LB

Signed
Position: LB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 195
Hometown: Mission Viejo
School: Mission Viejo High School
Signed, sealed, delivered, he’s a Mustang! Please welcome LB @John_Burns07!#RideHigh | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/l5ztAJnPzI— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) February 5, 2020
Burns notched 25 tackles (17 solo), one interception and two pass breakups as a senior at Mission Viejo. He also blocked four punts, two in a game against Upland and one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also earned a safety against Tesoro. Burns helped the Diablos to an 11-1 overall record, South Coast League championship and a berth in the semifinal round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Burns was named South Coast League Special Teams Co-Player of the Year.